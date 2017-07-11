US and Russia to hold talks on January 10, official says

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The United States and Russia are set to hold dialogue on nuclear arms control and tensions over Ukraine on January 10, a White House official said on Monday.
"The United States looks forward to engaging with Russia," a spokesman for the National Security Council told the media.
dv/fb (AFP, Reuters)