 US and Russia to hold talks on January 10, official says | News | DW | 28.12.2021

News

US and Russia to hold talks on January 10, official says

Washington and Moscow are set to discuss nuclear arms control and Ukraine, according to a White House official. Talks between NATO and Russia are expected two days later.

Flags of the US and Russia wave on the Mont Blanc bridge, one day prior to the US-Russia summit in Geneva

The United States and Russia are set to hold dialogue on nuclear arms control and tensions over Ukraine on January 10, a White House official said on Monday.

"The United States looks forward to engaging with Russia," a spokesman for the National Security Council told the media.

More to follow...

dv/fb (AFP, Reuters)

