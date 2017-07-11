US and China trade barbs as Alaska talks kick off

The high-level meeting began as expected. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken came out against the Chinese government as a threat to global order based on rules, adding that Washington would also stand up for its friends.

"We do not seek conflict, but we welcome stiff competition, and we will always stand up for our principles, for our people, and for our friends," US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said at the start of talks with the Chinese counterparts in Alaska.

Tense talks, raw tone

Secretary of State Blinken, telling China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi, said he was "concerned" over China's actions in Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Taiwan, in addition to cyber attacks on the US and economic coercion allies.

"Each of these actions threaten the rules-based order that maintains global stability," Blinken said.

In a long speech, Yang lashed out about what he said was the United States' struggling democracy and poor treatment of minorities and that the US should end its "Cold War mentality" stunting the rivals' relationship.

Yang went on to say that "China is firmly opposed to US interference in China's internal affairs" — Beijing's stock response to criticisms of its approach in Xinjiang, Hong Kong or vis-a-vis Taiwan.

China has expanded its military presence in the South China Sea

First direct talks since Biden took office

The crackdown in Hong Kong, the ramped-up rhetoric against Taiwan and actions in the South China Sea are policies that the U.S finds objectionable, applying bipartisan pressure ever since the Obama administration.

US President Joe Biden suggested he might soften Trump's sometimes overt hostility China, but has yet to countermand a single one of Trump's policies.

Prior to the talks, Blinken had been on a tour of US allies in Asia on difficult terms with Beijing. The US and Japan joined forces to criticize China's "coercion and aggression" in Asia. While in Seoul, Blinken had urged China to pressure North Korea to abandon its nuclear ambitions, saying Beijing had a "clear self-interest" in doing so.

A difficult reset

Beijing has called for a reset to ties, now at their lowest in decades. But recent developments were making the conversations tough.

The US rolled out several measures targeting China on the eve of the talks, most notably fresh sanctions tied to Beijing's handling of Hong Kong.

China is set to begin the trial of two Canadians, detained in 2018 on spying charges after Canadian police detained Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of telecoms equipment company Huawei Technologies on a US warrant.

The foreign ministry claimed that the timing had nothing to do with the Anchorage talks.

According to the UN more than 1 million Uighurs, a Muslim minority in the country, are held in internment camps in the Xinjiang region. The largest group representing exiled Uighurs has written to Blinken urging him to demand Beijing close the camps.

