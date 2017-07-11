US and China trade barbs as Alaska talks kick off

The high-level meeting began as expected. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken came out against the Chinese government as a threat to global order based on rules, adding that Washington would also stand up for its friends.

"We do not seek conflict, but we welcome stiff competition, and we will always stand up for our principles, for our people, and for our friends," US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said at the start of talks with the Chinese counterparts in Alaska.

Trading Barbs

Secretary of State Blinken, telling China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi, said he was "concerned" over China's actions in Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Taiwan, in addition to cyber attacks on the US and economic coercion allies.

"Each of these actions threaten the rules-based order that maintains global stability," Blinken said.

In a long speech, Yang lashed out about what he said was the United States' struggling democracy and poor treatment of minorities.

