US and China trade barbs as Alaska talks kick off

The high-level meeting began as expected. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken came out against the Chinese government as a threat to global order based on rules, adding that Washington would also stand up for its friends.

"We do not seek conflict, but we welcome stiff competition, and we will always stand up for our principles, for our people, and for our friends," US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said at the start of talks with the Chinese counterparts in Alaska.

Trading Barbs

Secretary of State Blinken, telling China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi, said he was "concerned" over China's actions in Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Taiwan, in addition to cyber attacks on the US and economic coercion allies.

"Each of these actions threaten the rules-based order that maintains global stability," Blinken said.

In a long speech, Yang lashed out about what he said was the United States' struggling democracy and poor treatment of minorities and that the US should end its "cold war mentality" stunting the rivals' relationship.

Yang went on to say that "China is firmly opposed to US interference in China's internal affairs."

First direct talks since Biden took office

The crackdown in Hong Kong, the ramped up rhetoric against Taiwan and actions in the South China Sea are policies that the U.S finds objectionable and began during the Obama administration.

US President Joe Biden suggested he would reverse Trump's overt hostility to China, but has yet to countermand a single one of Trump's policies.

In addition to the baggage that precluded the meeting, the US wants to reassert itself in the region among its allies, particularly Japan and South Korea. The US and Japan joined forces to criticize China's "coercion and aggression" in Asia, on a trip to the island that the Secretary of State recently returned from.

A difficult reset

Beijing has called for a reset to ties, now at their lowest in decades. But past, and now, developing situations will make the conversations tough.

Two Canadians were detained in 2018 on spying charges after Canadian police detained Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of telecoms equipment company Huawei Technologies on a US warrant.

China is set to begin the trial of two Canadians and the foreing ministry hadded the timing had nothing to do with the Anchorage talks.

According to the UN more than 1 million Uighurs, a Muslim minority in the country, are held in internment camps in the Xinjiang region. The largest group representing exiled Uighurs has written Blinken urging him to demand Beijing close the camps.

