US Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell resigns

The United State's ambassador to Germany, Richard Grenell, resigned from his post after just over two years on the job, an embassy spokesman confirmed on Tuesday.

"Ambassador Grenell resigned from his post and the State Department on June 1," the spokesperson said.

Robin Quinville, deputy chief of mission at the embassy, will take over as Charge d'Affaires until a new ambassador is confirmed.

Grenell announced his resignation from the US State Department in a post on Instagram with US President Donald Trump giving him "a Cabinet chair" as a goodbye present.

The announcement follows weeks of speculation that Grenell would give up his diplomatic post. In February, Trump named Grenell as the acting director of national intelligence, replacing incumbent Joseph Maguire.

Combative diplomat

In his short tenure as ambassador, Grenell became infamous for his combative, critical and, at times, non-cooperative diplomatic style.

Fiercely loyal to Trump, Grenell spent his time as ambassador actively advocating for the president's "America First" foreign policy vision.

Grenell frequently echoed the president's repeated criticism of Germany's defense spending as well as Germany's involvement in the NordStream 2 gas pipeline project with Russia, the Iran nuclear deal and the possible use of Huawei technology in Germany's new 5G network.

rs/rc (dpa, Reuters)

