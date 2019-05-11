US ambassador to China to make rare visit to Tibet

US Ambassador to China Terry Branstad's trip to Tibet will be the first to the region by an American envoy in four years. He is expected to raise concerns about human rights violations there.
US Ambassador to China Terry Branstad is scheduled to visit the Tibetan Autonomous Region and neighboring Qinghai province this week, from Sunday through Saturday, the US Embassy in Beijing said. The trip would be the first to the region by a US ambassador since 2015.
The visit is a "chance for the ambassador to engage with local leaders to raise longstanding concerns about restrictions on religious freedom and the preservation of Tibetan culture and language," an embassy spokesperson said.
China tightly restricts access to Tibet by foreigners, especially journalists and diplomats.
Read more: Tibet uprising 60 years on: The fight continues
Branstad will talk to local officials about restrictions on Buddhism and the preservation of the region's unique culture and language
Severe restrictions
The Chinese government is accused of committing human rights violations and imposing harsh restrictions on the practice of religion and culture in the region. But Beijing insists that Tibetans enjoy extensive freedoms and economic growth.
The US State Department said in March that five out of nine US requests to visit Tibet were rejected last year, including one by Branstad. Chinese authorities have cited special "geographic" and "climatic conditions" as reasons for restricting access to the Himalayan region.
Read more: China defends Tibet policy ahead of Dalai Lama exile anniversary
Beijing sent troops into remote, mountainous Tibet in 1950 in what it officially terms a peaceful liberation and has ruled there with an iron fist ever since.
The US envoy's trip also comes amid escalating trade tensions between Washington and Beijing, with the two sides slapping tit-for-tat tariffs on each other's goods worth billions of dollars.
sri/rt (AP, AFP, Reuters)
Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
The Indian government has urged officials to shun upcoming events commemorating the Dalai Lama's 60th anniversary of exile in India to avoid riling China at a time of rising tensions. Murali Krishnan reports. (06.03.2018)
Tibetans are preparing to mark the 60th anniversary of the Dalai Lama's exile in India. Indian officials stoked controversy by spurning celebrations to avoid angering China. Sonia Phalnikar reports from Dharamsala. (30.03.2018)
It's been six decades since an uprising in Tibet escalated into violence and forced the Dalai Lama to flee to India. Observers tell DW how Beijing's crackdown on dissent in the region has become increasingly harsh. (10.03.2019)