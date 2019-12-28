US ambassador in Poland says Soviet Union helped start WWII

Germany and the Soviet Union were both responsible for the outbreak of World War II, said the United States Ambassador to Poland, Georgette Mosbacher.

Her statements, made in a tweet on Monday, were responding to Russian President Vladimir Putin's claim that Poland was responsible for the start of the war.

"Dear President Putin, Hitler and Stalin colluded to start WWII. That is a fact. Poland was a victim of this horrible conflict," Mosbacher wrote.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Sunday condemned Putin's comments as well, writing in a statement that it was unacceptable to cast perpetrators as victims.

Over the past week, Putin has made multiple comments denying the Soviet Union's role in starting the war, and tried to blame Poland for its outbreak. He also denied that Russia invaded Poland in 1939, purporting that Poland was on board with Hitler's Holocaust plans.

The Polish Foreign Ministry on Friday summoned the Russian ambassador over Putin's comments. "President Putin has lied about Poland on numerous occasions, and he has always done it deliberately," said Morawiecki.

World War II began in 1939 when Poland was invaded by Nazi Germany, followed by Soviet Russia two weeks later. Around 6 million Polish citizens were killed during the war.

