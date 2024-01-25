US allows Boeing 737 MAX flights, bans further production

The US aviation regulator has 737 MAX 9 can start flying again after a mid-air cabin blowout raised safety concerns. However, it also told Boeing to put the plane's production on hold.

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has increased pressure on plane maker Boeing, banning further production of its best-selling 737 MAX narrowbody planes.

However, the FAA did agree to allow the 737 MAX 9 — grounded after a mid-air blowout — to start flying again after inspections.

What the air regulator said

FAA head Mike Whitaker said his agency's review of a fuselage blowout on an Alaska Airlines Boeing jet had given him the confidence to allow the planes to fly again.

However, Whitaker said the FAA would not agree to any request to expand production of Max planes until Boeing addressed quality-control concerns.

"This won't be back to business as usual for Boeing," Whitaker said.

The production brake only applies to the Max, which currently has two models, the 8 and the 9.

The aviation giant builds about 30 of the place each month, although it has been seeking to raise production.

More to come...

