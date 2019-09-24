US, allies seek access to Facebook encrypted messaging apps

US Attorney General William Barr and his British and Australian counterparts are pressing Facebook to create a so-called backdoor to give authorities access to encrypted messages on WhatsApp and other messaging platforms.

The request, set to be delivered in an open letter on Friday to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, reignites a battle between tech companies and law enforcement over balancing the privacy of billions of users and fighting crime.

"Companies should not deliberately design their systems to preclude any form of access to content, even for preventing or investigating the most serious crimes," they wrote.

Facebook's WhatsApp messaging service already has end-to-end encryption, meaning that even Facebook cannot read the text messages of the platform's 1.5 billion users. The California-based social media giant has announced plans to extend encryption to Messenger and Instagram Direct.

Fighting for the internet: Social media, governments and tech companies Free speech or illegal content? Whether hate speech, propaganda or activism, governments across the globe have upped efforts to curb content deemed illegal from circulating on social networks. From drawn-out court cases to blanket bans, DW examines how some countries try to stop the circulation of illicit content while others attempt to regulate social media.

Fighting for the internet: Social media, governments and tech companies Social media law After a public debate in Germany, a new law on social media came into effect in October. The legislation imposes heavy fines on social media companies, such as Facebook, for failing to take down posts containing hate speech. Facebook and other social media companies have complained about the law, saying that harsh rules might lead to unnecessary censorship.

Fighting for the internet: Social media, governments and tech companies Right to be forgotten In 2014, the European Court of Justice ruled that European citizens had the right to request search engines, such as Google and Bing, remove "inaccurate, inadequate, irrelevant or excessive" search results linked to their name. Although Google has complied with the ruling, it has done so reluctantly, warning that it could make the internet as "free as the world's least free place."

Fighting for the internet: Social media, governments and tech companies Blanket ban In May 2017, Ukraine imposed sanctions on Russian social media platforms and web services. The blanket ban affected millions of Ukrainian citizens, many of whom were anxious about their data. The move prompted young Ukrainians to protest on the streets, calling for the government to reinstate access to platforms that included VKontakte (VK), Russia's largest social network.

Fighting for the internet: Social media, governments and tech companies Safe Harbor In 2015, the European Court of Justice ruled that Safe Harbor, a 15-year-old pact between the US and EU that allowed the transfer of personal data without prior approval, was effectively invalid. Austrian law student Max Schrems launched the legal proceedings against Facebook in response to revelations made by former US National Security Agency (NSA) contractor, Edward Snowden.

Fighting for the internet: Social media, governments and tech companies Regulation In China, the use of social media is highly regulated by the government. Beijing has effectively blocked access to thousands of websites and platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest. Instead, China offers its citizens access to local social media platforms, such as Weibo and WeChat, which boast hundreds of millions of monthly users.

Fighting for the internet: Social media, governments and tech companies Twitter bans Russia-linked accounts Many politicians and media outlets blame Russia's influence for Donald Trump's election victory in 2016. Moscow reportedly used Facebook, Twitter, Google, and Instagram to shape public opinion on key issues. In October 2017, Twitter suspended over 2,750 accounts due to alleged Russian propaganda. The platform also banned ads from RT (formerly Russia Today) and the Sputnik news agency.

Fighting for the internet: Social media, governments and tech companies Facebook announces propaganda-linked tool With social media under pressure for allowing alleged Russian meddling, Facebook announced a new project to combat such efforts in November 2017. The upcoming page will give users a chance to check if they "liked" or followed an alleged propaganda account on Facebook or Instagram. Meanwhile, Facebook has come under fire for not protecting user data in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal. Author: Lewis Sanders IV (dj)



In their letter, Barr, UK Home Secretary Priti Patel and Australia Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton ask Facebook to give law enforcement a way to read WhatsApp messages during criminal investigations and to hold off on plans to extend encryption across messaging platforms.

Facebook said Thursday that users have the right to have private conversations online and that companies are already able to respond to government requests when they receive valid legal requests.

"We strongly oppose government attempts to build backdoors because they would undermine the privacy and security of people everywhere," Facebook spokesman Joe Osborne said in a statement.

The three governments argue encrypted messaging has given cover to terrorists, child predators and other criminals, something law enforcement has termed "going dark."

The issue came to the fore when the FBI sought to force Apple to help unlock the iPhone belonging to a perpetrator of a terrorist attack in San Bernardino, California that killed 14 people in 2015. Apple resisted and law enforcement ultimately unlocked the phone without the company's help.

Encryption also protects journalists, whistleblowers, protesters and human rights activists speaking out against government abuses. Facebook says encryption also protects users from hackers, criminals and overreaching governments.

Access Now, an online privacy advocacy group, said in a statement that law enforcement agencies already have tools to uncover and pursue criminals.

"The reality is that encryption is an essential technology that strengthens the security of the internet's infrastructure and enables users to enjoy their civil and political rights and express themselves freely," said Guillermo Beltra, policy director at Access Now.

In announcing plans in March to expand encryption, Zuckerberg recognized that encryption extends to "the privacy of people doing bad things." But he said Facebook was working to improve its ability to identify and stop criminals through other means.

cw/cmk (AP, Reuters)

