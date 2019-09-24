 US, allies seek access to Facebook encrypted messaging apps | News | DW | 04.10.2019

News

US, allies seek access to Facebook encrypted messaging apps

US, UK and Australian officials want Facebook to give authorities a way to read encrypted messages sent by ordinary users. Law enforcement has long sought access despite pushback from tech giants and privacy advocates.

Facebook logo (picture-alliance /N. Carson)

US Attorney General William Barr and his British and Australian counterparts are pressing Facebook to create a so-called backdoor to give authorities access to encrypted messages on WhatsApp and other messaging platforms.

Read more: Assessing WhatsApp's 5 years with Facebook

The request, set to be delivered in an open letter on Friday to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, reignites a battle between tech companies and law enforcement over balancing the privacy of billions of users and fighting crime.

"Companies should not deliberately design their systems to preclude any form of access to content, even for preventing or investigating the most serious crimes," they wrote.

Facebook's WhatsApp messaging service already has end-to-end encryption, meaning that even Facebook cannot read the text messages of the platform's 1.5 billion users. The California-based social media giant has announced plans to extend encryption to Messenger and Instagram Direct.

  • Apps on a smartphone

    Fighting for the internet: Social media, governments and tech companies

    Free speech or illegal content?

    Whether hate speech, propaganda or activism, governments across the globe have upped efforts to curb content deemed illegal from circulating on social networks. From drawn-out court cases to blanket bans, DW examines how some countries try to stop the circulation of illicit content while others attempt to regulate social media.

  • Messages in a German Facebook account

    Fighting for the internet: Social media, governments and tech companies

    Social media law

    After a public debate in Germany, a new law on social media came into effect in October. The legislation imposes heavy fines on social media companies, such as Facebook, for failing to take down posts containing hate speech. Facebook and other social media companies have complained about the law, saying that harsh rules might lead to unnecessary censorship.

  • Sign of Google with silhouettes of people

    Fighting for the internet: Social media, governments and tech companies

    Right to be forgotten

    In 2014, the European Court of Justice ruled that European citizens had the right to request search engines, such as Google and Bing, remove "inaccurate, inadequate, irrelevant or excessive" search results linked to their name. Although Google has complied with the ruling, it has done so reluctantly, warning that it could make the internet as "free as the world's least free place."

  • Young Ukrainians protesting a ban on Russian social media platforms and web services

    Fighting for the internet: Social media, governments and tech companies

    Blanket ban

    In May 2017, Ukraine imposed sanctions on Russian social media platforms and web services. The blanket ban affected millions of Ukrainian citizens, many of whom were anxious about their data. The move prompted young Ukrainians to protest on the streets, calling for the government to reinstate access to platforms that included VKontakte (VK), Russia's largest social network.

  • Max Schrems waits for the verdict of the European Court of Justice

    Fighting for the internet: Social media, governments and tech companies

    Safe Harbor

    In 2015, the European Court of Justice ruled that Safe Harbor, a 15-year-old pact between the US and EU that allowed the transfer of personal data without prior approval, was effectively invalid. Austrian law student Max Schrems launched the legal proceedings against Facebook in response to revelations made by former US National Security Agency (NSA) contractor, Edward Snowden.

  • Chinese social media services

    Fighting for the internet: Social media, governments and tech companies

    Regulation

    In China, the use of social media is highly regulated by the government. Beijing has effectively blocked access to thousands of websites and platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest. Instead, China offers its citizens access to local social media platforms, such as Weibo and WeChat, which boast hundreds of millions of monthly users.

  • Twitter Logo displayed on a cellphone (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Rourke)

    Fighting for the internet: Social media, governments and tech companies

    Twitter bans Russia-linked accounts

    Many politicians and media outlets blame Russia's influence for Donald Trump's election victory in 2016. Moscow reportedly used Facebook, Twitter, Google, and Instagram to shape public opinion on key issues. In October 2017, Twitter suspended over 2,750 accounts due to alleged Russian propaganda. The platform also banned ads from RT (formerly Russia Today) and the Sputnik news agency.

  • Facebook app option on a phone screen (picture alliance/NurPhoto/J. Arriens)

    Fighting for the internet: Social media, governments and tech companies

    Facebook announces propaganda-linked tool

    With social media under pressure for allowing alleged Russian meddling, Facebook announced a new project to combat such efforts in November 2017. The upcoming page will give users a chance to check if they "liked" or followed an alleged propaganda account on Facebook or Instagram. Meanwhile, Facebook has come under fire for not protecting user data in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

    Author: Lewis Sanders IV (dj)


In their letter, Barr, UK Home Secretary Priti Patel and Australia Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton ask Facebook to give law enforcement a way to read WhatsApp messages during criminal investigations and to hold off on plans to extend encryption across messaging platforms. 

Facebook said Thursday that users have the right to have private conversations online and that companies are already able to respond to government requests when they receive valid legal requests.

"We strongly oppose government attempts to build backdoors because they would undermine the privacy and security of people everywhere," Facebook spokesman Joe Osborne said in a statement.

The three governments argue encrypted messaging has given cover to terrorists, child predators and other criminals, something law enforcement has termed "going dark."

The issue came to the fore when the FBI sought to force Apple to help unlock the iPhone belonging to a perpetrator of a terrorist attack in San Bernardino, California that killed 14 people in 2015. Apple resisted and law enforcement ultimately unlocked the phone without the company's help.

Watch video 04:27

Under the radar – encrypting your data

Encryption also protects journalists, whistleblowers, protesters and human rights activists speaking out against government abuses. Facebook says encryption also protects users from hackers, criminals and overreaching governments.

Read more: WhatsApp's security breach: Made in Israel, implemented worldwide

Access Now, an online privacy advocacy group, said in a statement that law enforcement agencies already have tools to uncover and pursue criminals.

"The reality is that encryption is an essential technology that strengthens the security of the internet's infrastructure and enables users to enjoy their civil and political rights and express themselves freely," said Guillermo Beltra, policy director at Access Now.

In announcing plans in March to expand encryption, Zuckerberg recognized that encryption extends to "the privacy of people doing bad things." But he said Facebook was working to improve its ability to identify and stop criminals through other means.

cw/cmk (AP, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

Facebook must delete defamatory content worldwide if asked

Hosting providers such as Facebook can be ordered to remove remarks identical or equivalent to ones already deemed illegal, the EU's top court says. And the ruling has worldwide implications. (03.10.2019)  

Facebook transcribed users' audio and passed it on — report

Hundreds of contractors have been hired by Facebook to listen to and transcribe audio recorded from users, according to a Bloomberg report. Some of the contractors reportedly felt their work was "unethical." (14.08.2019)  

Iran blocks encrypted Telegram messenger app, citing security

Iran has ordered internet companies to block the encrypted messaging app Telegram, which has an estimated 40 million users in the country. Officials had previously pledged to block the app for national security reasons. (30.04.2018)  

Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg promises greater privacy in messaging apps

Mark Zuckerberg said that private communications will become more important than public platforms. The company's plan of increasing encryption may frustrate law enforcement's efforts to track criminals and extremists. (07.03.2019)  

WhatsApp's security breach: Made in Israel, implemented worldwide

WhatsApp's latest security flaw allegedly allowed governments to spy on dissidents, activists and journalists around the world. An Israeli cyber company is reportedly behind the loophole — and not for the first time. (17.05.2019)  

US government accesses San Bernardino killer's iPhone, drops case against Apple

The US Justice Department has dropped its court case with Apple after successfully accessing data on an iPhone used by one of the San Bernadino shooters. Apple had refused to hack the phone. (29.03.2016)  

Assessing WhatsApp's 5 years with Facebook

When Facebook bought messaging app WhatsApp five years ago, it looked like a complete mismatch of values. But recurring frictions haven't stopped WhatsApp from securing spectacular growth globally. (18.02.2019)  

Facebook suspends tens of thousands of apps over privacy concerns

Facebook says it has reviewed millions of apps and suspended tens of thousands out of privacy concerns. The ongoing probe was launched in response to the Cambridge Analytica scandal. (21.09.2019)  

Australia passes law forcing tech firms to hand over encrypted data

Passage of a law expanding Australia's spying powers may have global implications for encrypted communications. Critics say the law may unleash unintended consequences. (06.12.2018)  

San Bernardino: Guns, mass shootings and fears of terrorism

The United States has suffered its worst mass shooting in three years. The public debate has focused on lax gun laws, an epidemic of mass shootings and fears of Islamist terrorism after the Paris attacks. (04.12.2015)  

Fighting for the internet: Social media, governments and tech companies

Germany has passed a new law on social media in 2017, despite complaints from social media companies worried about the impact on their business. But how far is too far? DW examines the trends. (29.05.2017)  

Related content

UN-Generalversammlung in New York | Antonio Guterres, UN-Generalsekretär

UN General Assembly Day 1 — as it happened 24.09.2019

Emmanuel Macron has urged the US and Iran to resume talks, following German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who met separately with the leaders of both countries. Technology, peace and patriotism also featured in speeches.

Symbolbild Facebook Social Media Fake News

Is Facebook doing enough to combat fake news? 05.05.2019

The social media giant has stepped up efforts to combat disinformation on its platform that could manipulate the outcome of the European Parliament elections. But is it doing enough?

Messenger-Dienste

Australia passes law forcing tech firms to hand over encrypted data 06.12.2018

Passage of a law expanding Australia's spying powers may have global implications for encrypted communications. Critics say the law may unleash unintended consequences.

