US advises citizens against Kabul airport travel — live updates

US advises citizens against traveling to Kabul airport

Germany has airlifted almost 2,000 from Kabul

Taliban co-founder Mullah Baradar arrives in Kabul to form new government

The Taliban have assured the US that Afghans can leave after August 31

US advises citizens against travel to Kabul airport

A security alert posted Saturday to the website of the US Embassy Kabul, which works entirely from the airport at present, advised US citizens against traveling to the airport due to the deteriorating situation.

The message read in part, "Because of potential security threats outside the gates at the Kabul airport, we are advising U.S. citizens to avoid traveling to the airport and to avoid airport gates at this time unless you receive individual instructions from a U.S. government representative to do so."

Germany has evacuated almost 2,000 from Kabul

German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer told reporters Saturday the German military has evacuated nearly 2,000 people from Kabul airport.

Two light helicopters shipped off to Kabul overnight are also ready to begin evacuations out of the city. Those efforts will be coordinated with allies working around the clock out of the Kabul airport.

General Eberhard Zorn, the German chief of defense, said the air force will be bringing in baby food and hygienic items that are desperately needed at the airport.

Taliban deny kidnapping 150 people awaiting evacuation

Around 150 people, including some Indian nationals and Afghan Sikhs, waiting to be evacuated from Kabul were captured by the Taliban near the airport on Saturday.

Ahmadullah Waseq, a Taliban spokesman, rejected the notion that the Taliban had kidnapped Indian citizens.

They were reportedly taken in for questioning by the militant group before their release, according to Afghan media reports.

Chaotic scenes continue outside Kabul Airport as desperation grips the capital and many try to flee Taliban rule

The group was reportedly waiting outside Hamid Karzai International Airport, the site of so much chaos in recent days, when the incident occurred.

Indian media reported they were returned to the airport upon release.

Taliban co-founder in Kabul for talks on setting up government

Mullah Baradar, one of the Taliban's cofounders, is in Kabul to hold talks on setting up a government to replace that of ousted President Ashraf Ghani, local media reported.

Talks would include jihadi leaders and politicians, a Taliban official told international news agencies.

The international community has been divided on whether to recognize the Taliban or the ousted government as the formal leaders of Afghanistan.

German military helicopters to aid evacuation effort

A pair of German military helicopters arrived in Kabul on Saturday to assist in efforts to evacuate people from Afghanistan.

The Bundeswehr, Germany's military, said the helicopters' relatively smaller size will allow them to land in urban areas and gain access to people in Kabul trying to reach the city's airport.

Although international troops have secured the airport itself, Taliban insurgents currently surround and control access to the area around it.

"This is a real air operation. This is not a taxi service," Bundeswehr Inspector General Eberhard Zorn said Friday in Berlin.

The helicopters will make it possible to bring people from Kabul to the city's airport

Slow evacuations to avert clashes with Taliban

Six days after the Taliban entered the Afghan capital of Kabul, some 12,000 foreign nationals and Afghans working for embassies and aid organizations have been evacuated from the country, an official has said.

"The evacuation process is slow, as it is risky, for we don't want any form of clashes with Taliban members or civilians outside the airport," the official, who sought anonymity, told Reuters news agency.

The White House has said about 13,000 people have been flown out of the country on US aircraft.

At least 12 people have been killed in and around the airport since Sunday, NATO and Taliban officials have said.

US President Joe Biden called the effort to evacuate civilians from Afghanistan one of the "most difficult airlifts in history," adding that he "could not promise what the final outcome will be."

Shots continue to be fired "almost constantly" outside the airport, which has been secured mainly by US forces, the German news agency dpa reported Saturday.



Baby in viral video at Kabul airport 'was ill'

The Pentagon has provided more information about the baby who was seen on video being lifted by a US Marine over a razor wire-topped wall at Kabul's airport. The footage of the infant was widely shared on social media.

"The video you are talking about — the parent asked the Marines to look after the baby because the baby was ill," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters.

"So the Marine you see reaching over the wall took it to a Norwegian hospital that is at the airport. They treated the child and returned the child to the child's father," he said. "It was an act of compassion because there was concern about the baby."

Refugees arrive at Ramstein Air Base

According to officials, the US Ramstein Air Base in Germany's Rhineland-Palatinate, around 300 refugees from Afghanistan have landed in Germany as part of the Allied Refuge program. They are the first to arrive at the military base at Ramstein.

The US Air Force flew them from Qatar in two C-17 aircraft. The refugees will at first be housed in temporary accommodation in the aircraft hangars. "The Ramstein personnel are working tirelessly to provide the refugees a safe place to rest. I am unbelievably proud of the capability of our team who executed this mammoth task in such a short space of time," said military commander Josh Olson of the 86th Airlift Wing.

What are the Taliban's possible next steps?

Omar Samad, a former senior adviser to the chief executive of Afghanistan and a former Afghan ambassador to France and Canada, spoke to DW about the future of the Taliban regime.

"We still don't know whether they're going to consolidate power in a purely Taliban style or whether they're going to open the political space to others who can participate," he told DW.

Samad explained that international aid could also play a role in influencing the path that the Taliban take. The Taliban "will have to show flexibility domestically at home as well as externally in its relationship with the international community," he said.

US military helicopters transport evacuees to airport

Three US military helicopters were deployed to fly Americans some 200 meters (656 feet) from the Hotel Baron in Kabul to the city's airport.

The United States military said 169 US citizens were transported in this way.

The Americans were unable to get to the gate of the airport, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said.

Thousands have flooded the airport after the Taliban swept into the capital city on Sunday.

Taliban assure US that Afghans can leave after August 31

The Taliban have told the US that Afghans will be allowed to leave the war-torn country even after all US troops withdraw by the end of this month.

However, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price urged caution when dealing with the militant group.

"Their words are one thing, the only thing that matters are their actions," he said.

The end of August was set as the final date for the full US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan. This was set before the Taliban took control of the capital on Sunday after a sweeping offensive, forcing the US to expedite its departure.

So far, the US has evacuated around 13,000 people on US military aircraft since August 14, according to the State Department.

Price added that a number of countries in Europe, the Middle East and in Central Asia will be acting as transit countries for Americans and potentially others who have been evacuated from Kabul.

Concern is growing for many Afghans who worked for the US military and allies during the Afghanistan war from 2001 to 2021. Many people who worked as interpreters or helped the foreign troops in other ways now fear they will face reprisals from the hardline Taliban.

Friday's top developments

The Taliban reportedly began rounding up Afghans on a blacklist of people with suspected links to the previous Afghan administration, according to intelligence group, the Norwegian Center for Global Analyses (RHIPTO).

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp took new measures to protect users in Afghanistan.

A German man was shot while traveling to the airport in Kabul. He was receiving treatment for a non-life-threatening injury.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told DW that the alliance has "some leverage" over the Taliban to facilitate evacuations.

US President Joe Biden vowed to bring home all Americans who are still stranded in Afghanistan.

The official websites of the Taliban appeared to have vanished from the internet late on Friday.

