US admits Kabul drone strike mistakenly killed civilians

The Pentagon said Friday that a drone strike in the Afghan capital of Kabul last month mistakenly killed civilians rather than terrorists belonging to the "Islamic State" (IS) group.

The announcement came after the US Defense Department conducted an internal review of the strike.

What did the Pentagon say?

As many as 10 civilians, including seven children, were "tragically killed" in the drone strike, US Central Command head Frank McKenzie said.

"It was a mistake and I offer my sincere apology," McKenzie told reporters. "At the time of the strike, I was confident that the strike had averted an imminent threat to our forces at the airport."

McKenzie added that he is "fully responsible for this strike and this tragic outcome."

The Pentagon originally claimed the August 29 bombing targeted a vehicle carrying suicide bombers which were headed towards Kabul airport. The US and other countries were wrapping up their evacuations from Afghanistan at that time ahead of a deadline on August 31.

The US military had said there were "no indication" of civilian causalities at the time of the strike. They also said that "[s]ignificant secondary explosions from the vehicle indicated the presence of a substantial amount of explosive material."

However, an Afghan official quickly disputed the account, telling the AP news agency that children were killed in the blast.

DW's Washington bureau chief Ines Pohl said this showed the US "needed better intelligence."

"This might just be the beginning, as hte US relies on drone strikes now that the troops have withdrawn," she said.

Connection with IS 'unlikely'

McKenzie said the strike was conducted "in the earnest belief" that the targeted vehicle posed an imminent threat.

"Moreover we now assess that it is unlikely that the vehicle and those who died were affiliated with ISIS-K, or a direct threat to US forces," the general said, referring to the IS Khorasan group.

McKenzie said the US may make reparation payments to relatives of the victims of the strike.

The strike was also in retaliation against an IS attack on Kabul airport, which left scores of Afghans and 13 US troops dead.

wd/rt (AP, Reuters)