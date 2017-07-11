US actor Jussie Smollett guilty on fake hate crime charges

Former television actor Jussie Smollett was found guilty Thursday in Chicago on charges stemming from a hate crime he had initially claimed to be the victim of in a controversial case.

Three years ago, Smollett, an openly gay Black actor then appearing on the hit musical drama series "Empire," called police alleging that he had been called a homophobic slur and a noose had been placed around his neck by men in the red hats worn by then-President Donald Trump's supporters.

Police dug into the case and alleged he had paid two fellow actors on the show to stage the crime.

On Thursday, a jury in Chicago agreed. As Smollett was found guilty on five counts of disorderly conduct for each time he allegedly lied to police, he stood stone-faced in front of the jury.

Smollett was acquitted on a sixth count.

What happened at trial?

The jury returned their verdict after just over nine hours of deliberations on Wednesday and Thursday following a one-week trial.

It is unclear when Smollett will be sentenced but a post-trial hearing date was scheduled for late January.

Disorderly conduct is a felony with a prison sentence of up to three years though experts say jail time is unlikely and think it is more likely Smollett gets probation and community service.

After Smollett's conviction Thursday, his attorney said he was "100% innocent." He added the conviction would be overturned on appeal.

The motive for why he may have faked the incident three years ago remains unknown.

ar/wd (AP, Reuters)