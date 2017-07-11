Hollywood star Johnny Depp lost his libel battle with a British tabloid on Monday over allegations that he was a "wife beater."

Depp, 57, famed for his role in films such as "Pirates of the Caribbean" and "Edward Scissorhands", had sued News Group Newspapers, publishers of The Sun, and one of its executive editors, Dan Wootton, over a 2018 article which stated he had been physically violent towards his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard, 34.

The article also questioned his casting in the "Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them" movie franchise.

In a ruling on Monday, Justice Andrew Nicol dismissed the Pirates Of The Caribbean star’s claim, saying NGN had proved what was in the article to be “substantially true”.

The judge said: “The claimant has not succeeded in his action for libel.

“Although he has proved the necessary elements of his cause of action in libel, the defendants have shown that what they published in the meaning which I have held the words to bear was substantially true.

I have reached these conclusions having examined in detail the 14 incidents on which the defendants rely as well as the overarching considerations which the claimant submitted I should take into account.”

The biggest English libel trial of the 21st century garnered worldwide attention as it unfolded over three weeks in July at the Royal Courts of Justice in London.

Over the course of three weeks, JusticNicol heard evidence from both Depp and Heard about their tempestuous marriage, alleged affairs, his hedonistic lifestyle and battle with alcohol and drugs as well as their furious rows. Both accused the other of violent outbursts.

The Pirates Of The Caribbean star denied having been violent to Heard, and claimed the article included quotes from alleged victims of disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein in order to “finish his career” by linking the allegations against him to the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements.

NGN defended the article as true and says Mr Depp was “controlling and verbally and physically abusive towards Heard, particularly when he was under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs” between early 2013 and May 2016, when the couple split.

