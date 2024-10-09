  1. Skip to content
US actor James Earl Jones dies aged 93

Craig Crowther
September 10, 2024

Actor James Earl Jones has died at the age of 93. A celebrated figure of the stage and screen, he won numerous awards, including an Emmy and an honorary Oscar. He also gave his voice to one of the most iconic movie characters of all time.

