 US: Acting Homeland Security chief Chad Wolf to resign | News | DW | 11.01.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

US: Acting Homeland Security chief Chad Wolf to resign

The Acting Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security will step down. The announcement comes days after the US Capitol violence that left five people dead.

Chad F. Wolf, Acting Secretary of Homeland Security (center), speaks during a press conference

Chad Wolf had asked Trump and all elected officials to "strongly condemn the violence" at the Capitol

Acting Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security Chad Wolf will resign on Monday, a senior official said, days after he criticized US President Donald Trump over the Capitol riots last week.

"I am stepping down as your Acting Secretary," Wolf said in a statement to the DHS staff. "Unfortunately, this action is warranted by recent events, including the ongoing and meritless court rulings regarding the validity of my authority as Acting Secretary."

Wolf is the latest senior Trump official to resign after supporters of the president stormed the Capitol building in a mob attack last week that left five people dead.

His resignation comes a day before Trump's scheduled visit to the US-Mexico border wall.

Last week, Wolf had called on Trump and all elected officials to denounce the riots in the nation's capital. "We now see some supporters of the President using violence as a means to achieve political ends. This is unacceptable," he said in a tweet on Thursday.

  • Supporters of US President Donald Trump clash with police officers in front of the US Capitol Building in Washington

    Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures

    Protesters and police clash

    Supporters of US President Donald Trump clash with police officers in front of the Capitol Building in Washington DC on January 6. Congress was holding a joint session to ratify President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College win over President Trump.

  • Aggressive pro-Trump supporters rallied outside the US Capitol's Rotunda. Police tried to hold them back, but they breached security and forced their way into the building.

    Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures

    Angry protesters march towards the Capitol

    Aggressive pro-Trump supporters rallied outside the US Capitol's Rotunda. Police tried to hold them back, but they breached security and forced their way into the building.

  • Protesters storm the doors of the Capitol

    Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures

    Forceful entry

    An angry pro-Trump mob breaks into the US Capitol building on January 6, 2021, while Congress holds a joint session to ratify President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College win over President Trump.

  • Protesters in the US Capitol

    Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures

    Guns drawn

    With guns drawn, US Capitol police officers watch as protesters try to break into the House Chamber, the inner-most room where legislators had convened to ratify the Electoral College vote.

  • Protesters gesture to US Capitol police in the hallway outside the Senate chamber

    Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures

    Standoff outside the Senate

    Security officials try to hold off the rioters in the hallway outside the Senate chamber as lawmakers on the other side of the door are rushed to safety.

  • Protester in the Senate

    Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures

    Taking over the Senate

    After breaking through Capitol security, a protester rushes to the middle of the Senate chamber and screams "Freedom."

  • Rioter storms the Senate chamber

    Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures

    Invading the Senate chamber

    A rioter manages to break through security, and jumps from the public gallery to the floor of the Senate chamber.

  • People hide in House Chamber

    Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures

    Taking shelter

    People frantically searched for shelter in the House gallery, as the protesters tried to break into the House chamber. According to a White House reporter on the House floor, people were given gas masks that were under the seats.

  • Pro-Trump supporter sits in a office at the Capitol

    Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures

    Protesters move in

    Pro-Trump supporters took over the offices vacated by lawmakers who had been rushed to safety.

  • Washington I Sturm gegen U.S. Capitol

    Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures

    No holding back

    Without police or security officials to hold them back, protesters walzed through the Rotunda and lawmaker's offices. This one carried away the lectern of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

  • Trump supporters are tear gassed outside the US Capitol in Washington, DC

    Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures

    Tear gas against protesters

    Security forces use tear gas on rioters rallying outside the US Capitol Building.

  • USA | Präsidentschaftswahl | Demonstranten im Capitol

    Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures

    Chaos in the Capitol

    An explosion caused by a police munition goes off while pro-Trump supporters rally in front of the US Capitol building. Washington police and the national guard have been deployed to disperse the protesters.

  • National guard in US Capitol

    Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures

    Dispersing protesters

    Members of the National Guard and Washington DC police have been deployed to the Capitol to disperse protesters. A city-wide curfew went into effect from 6:00 pm to 6:00 am.

    Author: Kristin Zeier


The same day, Trump withdrew Wolf's nomination to become the permanent head of the DHS. The White House said the decision to pull support was unrelated to his comments.  

Wolf has served as acting secretary of the DHS since November 2019. During his term, he oversaw the federal response to the Black Lives Matter protests that took place in cities across the US last year.

Wolf will be replaced by the Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Peter Gaynor as the next Acting Secretary until President-elect Joe Biden's administration takes over on January 20.

adi/aw (AP, Reuters)

DW recommends

Angela Merkel calls Trump Twitter ban 'problematic'

The German chancellor said although Twitter was right to add warnings to Trump's posts, the move to permanently suspend his account raises concerns about free speech.  

Democrats begin bid to impeach Donald Trump for second time

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said Democrats will proceed with impeachment proceedings if the US vice president refuses to declare Donald Trump unfit for office.  

Opinion: US law enforcement is a tale of 2 colors

The US Constitution promises equal protection under the law — BLM protesters would beg to differ. Police inaction on Capitol Hill shows that in Trump's America, white is still right, says Mimi Mefo Takambou.  

Advertisement