US: Acting Homeland Security chief Chad Wolf to resign

Acting Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security Chad Wolf will resign on Monday, a senior official said, days after he criticized US President Donald Trump over the Capitol riots last week.

"I am stepping down as your Acting Secretary," Wolf said in a statement to the DHS staff. "Unfortunately, this action is warranted by recent events, including the ongoing and meritless court rulings regarding the validity of my authority as Acting Secretary."

Wolf is the third person from Trump's cabinet to resign after supporters of the president stormed the Capitol building in a mob attack last week that left five people dead.

Here's a list of the other members of the Trump administration who have resigned since the riot:

Elaine Chao, Transportation Secretary

Betsy DeVos, Education Secretary

Matthew Pottinger, Deputy National Security Advisor

Eric Dreiband, Assistant Attorney General

Mick Mulvaney, Special Envoy for Northern Ireland

Stephanie Grisham, First Lady's Chief of Staff

Chris Ford, Assistant Secretary of State for International Security and Nonproliferation

Elinore McCance-Katz, Assistant Secretary of Health and Human Services for Mental Health and Substance Use

Hunter Kurtz, Assistant Secretary of Housing and Urban Development

Sarah Mathews, Deputy White House Press Secretary

John Costello, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Intelligence and Security, Commerce Department

Tyler Goodspeed, Acting Chairman of White House Council of Economic Advisers

Rickie Niceta, Social Secretary

Ryan Tully, Senior Director for European and Russian Affairs of the National Security Council

Wolf's resignation comes a day before Trump's scheduled visit to the US-Mexico border wall.

Last week, Wolf had called on Trump and all elected officials to denounce the riots in the nation's capital. "We now see some supporters of the President using violence as a means to achieve political ends. This is unacceptable," he said in a tweet on Thursday.

Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures Protesters and police clash Supporters of US President Donald Trump clash with police officers in front of the Capitol Building in Washington DC on January 6. Congress was holding a joint session to ratify President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College win over President Trump.

Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures Angry protesters march towards the Capitol Aggressive pro-Trump supporters rallied outside the US Capitol's Rotunda. Police tried to hold them back, but they breached security and forced their way into the building.

Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures Forceful entry An angry pro-Trump mob breaks into the US Capitol building on January 6, 2021, while Congress holds a joint session to ratify President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College win over President Trump.

Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures Guns drawn With guns drawn, US Capitol police officers watch as protesters try to break into the House Chamber, the inner-most room where legislators had convened to ratify the Electoral College vote.

Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures Standoff outside the Senate Security officials try to hold off the rioters in the hallway outside the Senate chamber as lawmakers on the other side of the door are rushed to safety.

Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures Taking over the Senate After breaking through Capitol security, a protester rushes to the middle of the Senate chamber and screams "Freedom."

Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures Invading the Senate chamber A rioter manages to break through security, and jumps from the public gallery to the floor of the Senate chamber.

Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures Taking shelter People frantically searched for shelter in the House gallery, as the protesters tried to break into the House chamber. According to a White House reporter on the House floor, people were given gas masks that were under the seats.

Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures Protesters move in Pro-Trump supporters took over the offices vacated by lawmakers who had been rushed to safety.

Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures No holding back Without police or security officials to hold them back, protesters walzed through the Rotunda and lawmaker's offices. This one carried away the lectern of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures Tear gas against protesters Security forces use tear gas on rioters rallying outside the US Capitol Building.

Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures Chaos in the Capitol An explosion caused by a police munition goes off while pro-Trump supporters rally in front of the US Capitol building. Washington police and the national guard have been deployed to disperse the protesters.

Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures Dispersing protesters Members of the National Guard and Washington DC police have been deployed to the Capitol to disperse protesters. A city-wide curfew went into effect from 6:00 pm to 6:00 am. Author: Kristin Zeier



The same day, Trump withdrew Wolf's nomination to become the permanent head of the DHS. The White House said the decision to pull support was unrelated to his comments.

Wolf has served as acting secretary of the DHS since November 2019. During his term, he oversaw the federal response to the Black Lives Matter protests that took place in cities across the US last year.

Wolf will be replaced by the Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Peter Gaynor as the next Acting Secretary until President-elect Joe Biden's administration takes over on January 20.

adi/aw (AP, Reuters)