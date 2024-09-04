US accuses Russian state media of meddling in 2024 election

US accused Russia of using state-run media to spread disinformation ahead of November's presidential election. The US Treasury Department sanctioned several individuals, including the editor-in-chief of the RT network.

The US government has sanctioned several Russian individuals and entities for "malign influence efforts" aimed at interfering with the US presidential election in November, the Treasury and Justice departments announced Wednesday.

"(Russian) President Vladimir Putin's inner circle ... directed Russian public relations companies to promote disinformation and state-sponsored narratives as part of a campaign to influence the 2024 US Presidential Election," Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said.

The US Treasury Department said Russian state-owned media network RT's editor-in-chief, Margarita Simonyan, and others affiliated with the network covertly recruited social media influencers to sway US public opinion and spread pro-Kremlin messages.

