The helicopter crashed in rough weather conditions outside of San Diego. A probe into the incident has begun amid efforts to recover the remains of the deceased.

The US military on Thursday confirmed the deaths of five Marines after a helicopter crash.

US authorities said a CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter went down in Pine Valley, a hilly remote area east of San Diego, California, on Tuesday night.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated...

