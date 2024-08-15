US: 5 arrested over Matthew Perry's death, ketamine supply

US investigators have arrested five people over the death of "Friends" star Matthew Perry. The suspects include two doctors and the actor's assistant, who allegedly "took advantage of Mr. Perry's addiction issues."

Investigators in Los Angeles on Thursday announced five arrests as they investigate the ketamine overdose of "Friends" star Matthew Perry last year.

Those arrested included two doctors and Perry's assistant, who investigators allege exploited Perry's substance abuse for profit, as well as two ketamine traffickers.

"These defendants took advantage of Mr. Perry's addiction issues to enrich themselves," Californian Attorney Martin Estrada said. "They knew what they were doing was wrong. They knew what they were doing was risking great danger to Mr. Perry, but they did it anyways," he said.

Police had already said they were investigating how Perry came into possession of the drug ketamine, which the autopsy found to be among the reasons for Perry to lose consciousness and drown in his hot tub last October.

"In the end, these defendants were more interested in profiting off Mr Perry than caring for his well-being," Estrada said.

Estrada also noted the seriousness of some of the charges, saying that one of the doctor's could be exposed to up to 120 years in jail.

Perry's long struggle with addiction

Perry, who played Chandler Bing on the hit TV sitcom "Friends" from 1994 to 2004, was found unresponsive in his hot tub last October. His death at the age of 54 sparked an outpouring of grief from fans and colleagues.

People laid wreaths outside New York's 'Friends Building' which was used as the outside of the apartment bloc, following the news of Perry's passing Image: Brooke Lansdale/AP/picture alliance

The autopsy put his death down in part to the "acute effects of ketamine," finding only a small amount of the substance in his stomach but a large quantity in his bloodstream.

Doctors and veterinarians often use ketamine as an anesthetic, and it is also used in some experimental depression treatment, as well as being a fairly popular party drug in some circles.

Perry, who like his five co-stars on Friends achieved fame and fortune with the hit series, had talked openly about his history addiction to alcohol and painkillers and bouts of depression.

msh/dj (AFP, AP, Reuters)