US: 4 dead, several injured in Georgia school shooting

The shooting took place at Apalachee High School in Barrow County, Georgia, some 70 kilometers north of Atlanta. A suspect is in custody, police said.

Police in the US state of Georgia responded to a shooting incident on Wednesday at Apalachee High School, located in the town of Winder, Barrow County, some 70 kilometers (43 miles) northeast of Atlanta.

One suspect was in custody, the Barrow County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. According to CNN, the suspect is 14 years old.

The motive behind the shooting is still unclear.

What do we know about the casualties?

Four people were killed and at least nine people were injured in the shooting, according to law enforcement officials.

Police and ambulances were seen rushing to the high school, with students evacuated from the scene.

Students and staff gathered next to the football field at Apalachee High School Image: ABC Affiliate WSB/REUTERS

Apalachee High School sent a message to parents saying the school was "in a hard lockdown" due to reports of gunfire, adding that law enforcement was at the scene.

The incident appeared to be under control and the students were released by noon, a Barrow County Schools spokesman said.

President Joe Biden has been briefed on the shooting, the White House confirmed.

US Attorney General Merrick Garland described a school shooting in the state as a "terrible tragedy."

"I'm devastated for the families who have been affected by this terrible tragedy," the top US Justice Department official told reporters.

Mass shootings in the US

The US has seen hundreds of school and college shootings over the past two decades, the deadliest of which left more than 30 people dead at Virginia Tech in 2007.

The carnage has sparked a fierce debate over US gun laws and the Second Amendment, which guarantees the right to "keep and bear arms."

According to the Gun Violence Archive, there have been at least 384 mass shootings in the United States this year. Mass shootings are defined as a shooting with at least four victims.

