A fireball is seen after a historic military plane collides with another plane during an airshow in Dallas, Texas on November 12, 2022
The planes broke up into several large pieces before crashing into the ground and exploding in a ball of fireImage: Nathaniel Ross Photography via AP/picture alliance
CatastropheUnited States of America

US: 2 vintage aircraft collide at Dallas air show

19 minutes ago

The World War II-era planes were part of an air display in Texas to mark the Veterans Day weekend. No details on casualties were immediately available.

https://p.dw.com/p/4JRLw

Two World War II-era airplanes collided Saturday at an airshow in Dallas, US aviation authorities said.

The crash happened at Dallas Executive Airport, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) from the city's downtown, during the Wings Over Dallas Airshow to mark the Veterans Day weekend.

Videos posted to social media showed a Bell P-63 Kingcobra descending into a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress as both planes appeared to veer to the left.

Six people onboard the planes

An airshow official said there were five crew members on the B-17 bomber and one aboard the P-63 fighter plane.

It was not immediately clear whether anyone survived the crash or whether there were casualties on the ground.

After the collision, the planes appeared to break up into several large pieces before crashing into the ground and exploding in a ball of fire and a huge plume of black smoke.

Debris from two planes that crashed during an airshow in Dallas, Texas on November 12, 2022
It wasn't immediately clear if the six people onboard the two planes survived the collisionImage: LM Otero/AP/picture alliance

Witnesses describe being stunned

"I just stood there. I was in complete shock and disbelief," eyewitness Anthony Montoya said. "Everybody around was gasping. Everybody was bursting into tears. Everybody was in shock."

Aubrey Anne Young, 37, of Leander. Texas, said the crash was "really horrific to see," adding that she was still "trying to make sense of it."

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said its agents and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) would investigate the incident.

The B-17, an immense four-engine bomber, was a cornerstone of US air power during World War II.

The Kingcobra, a US fighter plane, was used mostly by Soviet forces during the war.

Most B-17s were scrapped at the end of the conflict and only a handful remain in use today, mostly at museums and air shows.

Crash reignites concerns over air show safety

Air show safety, particularly with older military aircraft, has been a concern for years.

In 2011, 11 people were killed in Reno, Nevada, when a P-51 Mustang crashed into spectators.

In 2019, a bomber crashed in Hartford, Connecticut, killing seven people.

The NTSB said then that it had investigated 21 accidents since 1982 involving World War II-era bombers, resulting in 23 deaths.

mm/wd (AFP, AP)

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on the sidelines of ASEAN summit held in Phnom Penh, Cambodia

Ukraine updates: Kyiv hails West after Kherson liberated

Conflicts4 hours ago
