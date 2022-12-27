  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Pope Benedict XVI
Serbia-Kosovo tensions
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer addresses the state during a speech in Lansing on September 16, 2020.
Whitmer was the subject of a kidnap plot in 2020 over her COVID restrictions in MichiganImage: Michigan Governors Office/AP Photo/picture-alliance
PoliticsUnited States of America

US: 2 men sentenced over plot to kidnap Michigan governor

23 hours ago

Members of the far-right Three Percenters militia sought to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer and execute her for alleged treason. The foiled plot followed a public clash between Whitmer and former President Donald Trump.

https://p.dw.com/p/4LT5l

A US District Court has sentenced two men behind a foiled attempt to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer in 2020 to prison time.

Barry Croft Jr. was sentenced to over 19 years in prison Wednesday after being found guilty in August for his role in the kidnapping scheme. 

Adam Fox was handed a 16-year sentence Tuesday at the same trial. 

What do we know about the plan?

The two men sought to break into Whitmer's vacation home and kidnap her at gunpoint.

The duo planned to subject Whitmer to a so-called "trial" on bogus treason charges, and then execute her, prosecutors said. The plot also involved detonating a bomb to hinder law enforcement's response to the kidnapping.

The government had pushed for a life sentence. The prosecutors accused Fox of fueling the plot and Croft of providing the bomb-making skills.

But Judge Robert J. Jonker said a life sentence was "not necessary" to punish Fox and deter similar acts in the future.

"It's too much. Something less than life gets the job done in this case,'' Jonker said, later adding that 16 years in prison "is still in my mind a very long time.''

Lawmakers call for criminal charges against Trump

After serving his prison sentence, Fox will then have to serve five years of supervised release. The two years he has served in custody will be counted towards his sentence.

What triggered the attempted kidnapping?

The US government says the pair were members of a far-right movement and had ties to the Three Percenters militia that was involved in the Capitol Riots.

In total, six men were accused of plotting the kidnapping. Two other defendants were found not guilty in the first trial, while two more pleaded guilty and testified against their co-defendants.

The defendants decided to kidnap the governor due to public health measures Whitmer had imposed in Michigan during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prosecutors accused them of attempting to push the country into armed conflict ahead of the heated presidential race in November 2020.

Whitmer also served as co-chairman of Joe Biden's presidential campaign that year. She publicly clashed with then-President Donald Trump over her COVID policies.

The governor had accused Trump of instigating political extremism. She referenced a campaign rally in Michigan where Trump's open criticism of her encouraged "Lock her up" chants from the crowds.

rmt,wd/dj (AP, Reuters)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Michigan's Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

US: Jury convicts two over Michigan governor kidnap plot

US: Jury convicts two over Michigan governor kidnap plot

The two men, identified as members of the far-right "boogaloo" movement, were also found guilty of conspiring to use an explosive device. They face the possibility of life in prison.
CrimeAugust 23, 2022
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Pope Benedict XVI

Vatican: Health of former Pope Benedict is 'worsening'

Religion7 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A soldier of the Bundeswehr is standing next to his machine gun at the airport near the base in Gao in northern Mali, with the German flag flying overhead

What's next for the Bundeswehr in Mali?

What's next for the Bundeswehr in Mali?

Politics5 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A woman ragpicker in New Delhi, India sorts trash, with a pink shawl around her neck

In Delhi, women ragpickers confront health hazards, stigma

In Delhi, women ragpickers confront health hazards, stigma

Society6 hours ago03:10 min
More from Asia

Germany

Women and children waiting for health check at the Indira Gandhi Children's Health Hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan on December 10, 2022.

Germany to suspend humanitarian aid for Afghanistan

Germany to suspend humanitarian aid for Afghanistan

Human Rights8 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Greenpeace activists sail next to Russian tanker "Ust Luga" near Asgardstrand, Norway on April 25, 2022

How Putin's war destroyed Russia's business model

How Putin's war destroyed Russia's business model

Business4 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Benjamin Netanyahu, left, and Israel's President Isaac Herzog standing next to each other holding a document, with the Israeli flag in the background

How divisive is Israel's shift to the right?

How divisive is Israel's shift to the right?

Politics2 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

A man walks beside ice formed by the spray of Lake Erie waves which covered a restaurant during a winter storm in Hamburg

What's the link between global heating and extreme weather?

What's the link between global heating and extreme weather?

ClimateDecember 27, 2022
More from North America

Latin America

Picture of Lucía Nadín and Aldo Quevedo, parents of the 131st grandchild recovered

Argentina identifies 131st baby taken during dictatorship

Argentina identifies 131st baby taken during dictatorship

SocietyDecember 24, 202202:10 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage