US: 2 men charged over Kansas City Superbowl shooting

February 20, 2024

Two men have been charged with second-degree murder and other charges over a shooting at Superbowl celebrations in Kansas City, Missouri, in which one person was killed and 22 were injured.

Police respond to an active shooter after shots were fired near the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl LVIII victory parade on February 14, 2024
One person was killed and dozens more injured in the shootingImage: Andrew Caballero/AFP/Getty Images

Two men in the US have been charged with murder in connection with a shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Parade last week, officials said on Tuesday.

One person was killed and 22 were wounded in the shooting.

The two suspects have been hospitalized since the shooting, Jackson County prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said.

They did not know each other before the shooting, according to prosecutors.

Police say a dispute among several people led to the shooting.

"I do want you to understand — we seek to hold every shooter accountable for their actions on that day. Every single one," Baker said. "So while we're not there yet on every single individual, we're going to get there."

This is a developing news story and will be updated.

sdi/ab (AFP, Reuters, AP)