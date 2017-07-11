US: 2 dead and more than 20 wounded in Florida shooting

Two people were killed and at least 20 others wounded during a shooting early Sunday morning at a banquet hall northwest Miami-Dade County, Florida, according to Miami-Dade police director Alfredo Ramirez III.

Ramirez told reporters that three people got out of a vehicle and fired into a crowd standing outside the El Mula Banquet Hall in the town of Hialeah, which had been rented out for a concert.

"According to investigators, the establishment was hosting a scheduled event and several patrons were standing outside," Miami-Dade Police Department said in a statement.

CNN reported that the assailants were armed with assault weapons and handguns.

"These are cold blooded murderers that shot indiscriminately into a crowd and we will seek justice,'' Ramirez said in a tweet.

The two victims died at the scene, police said. As many as 25 people were sent to area hospitals with injuries.

No arrests have yet been announced.

