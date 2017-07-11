 US: 2 dead and more than 20 wounded in Florida shooting | News | DW | 30.05.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

US: 2 dead and more than 20 wounded in Florida shooting

Police in Miami-Dade County have said three people opened fire into a crowd standing outside a banquet hall near Miami. No arrests have yet been made.

A hand holding a gun

Two people were killed and at least 20 others wounded during a shooting early Sunday morning at a banquet hall northwest Miami-Dade County, Florida, according to Miami-Dade police director Alfredo Ramirez III.

Ramirez told reporters that three people got out of a vehicle and fired into a crowd standing outside the El Mula Banquet Hall in the town of Hialeah, which had been rented out for a concert. 

"According to investigators, the establishment was hosting a scheduled event and several patrons were standing outside," Miami-Dade Police Department said in a statement.

CNN reported that the assailants were armed with assault weapons and handguns. 

"These are cold-blooded murderers that shot indiscriminately into a crowd and we will seek justice,'' Ramirez said in a tweet.

The two victims died at the scene, police said. As many as 25 people were sent to area hospitals with injuries.  

No arrests have yet been announced.

wmr/nm (AP, AFP, Reuters) 

Advertisement