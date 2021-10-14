 Uruguay leads green energy charge in Latin America | Global Ideas | DW | 14.10.2021

Global Ideas

Uruguay leads green energy charge in Latin America

Over the past 10 years, Uruguay has gone from being dependent on fossil fuel imports for power to a renewable energy pioneer. How did the country do it?

Watch video 06:09

Uruguay: The clean energy transition

Uruguay's natural resources are limited but the Latin American country has plenty of sun, water and wind. And in the last decade, it has taken advantage of these riches.

Nearly 100% of Uruguay's energy now comes from renewable sources. The route to a cleaner energy supply is down to political will — and getting the country's residents on board.

Cattle rancher Pablo Capurro, for instance, initially rejected the idea of having wind turbines on his farm. The sound of the blades would be too noisy for his animals, he thought. But Capurro changed his mind after speaking to other wind park operators and now receives a payment for the turbines on his land.

He's not the only one who has been convinced. The transition to green energy sources means that lots of schools now have a stable electricity supply and it's also made Uruguay less dependent on fossil fuel imports.

To secure its clean energy future, the country is keeping up with the latest research and is training engineers to specialize in renewables.

Some people in high-vis jackets looking at a solar panel

The transition to green energy has made Uruguay less dependent on fossil fuel imports from abroad

Project goal: Reducing CO2 emissions, achieving energy independence and producing enough green energy to export to other countries

Project partners: Uruguay is being supported by the German Environment Ministry's International Climate Initiative (IKI) of the German Environment Ministry, as well as private and public partnerships in the country

A film by Nicole Ris and Diego Casal

Uruguay: The clean energy transition  

