Uruguay experiences worst drought in decades

Nature and EnvironmentUruguayUruguay experiences worst drought in decadesTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentUruguayLouise Osborne56 minutes ago56 minutes agoA persistent drought is increasingly turning Uruguay, and especially its capital Montevideo, into a desert. The country is going through its worst drought in over 70 years and has had to declare a water emergency.https://p.dw.com/p/4TSjAAdvertisement