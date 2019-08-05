 Uruguay elections: Center-right lead — but too close to call | News | DW | 25.11.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Uruguay elections: Center-right lead — but too close to call

Unofficial results in the presidential run-off vote saw center-right candidate Luis Lacalle Pou with a razor-thin lead. But the tight ballot means it will be days before a winner can be announced.

Voters in Uruguay

An election recount has been ordered after Uruguay's presidential run-off vote was deemed too close to call by authorities early on Monday, dampening center-right candidate Luis Lacalle Pou's victory claims.

Unofficial results gave former senator Lacalle Pou just over a 1% lead over Daniel Martinez, a former Montevideo mayor with the ruling Frente Amplio (Broad Front) coalition, with ballots counted at more than 99.6% of polling stations.

The electoral court said the number of provisional or contested ballots, an estimated 35,000, exceeded the margin between the two candidates.

Pro-business Lacalle Pou, of the nationalist Partido Nacional (National Party), was backed by a united opposition seeking to overtake the governing leftist Broad Front coalition — which has won Uruguay's last three general and presidential elections.

'Never such a tight ballot'

"The court is not going to give a winner tonight," Electoral Court president Jose Arocena told reporters. "There was never such a tight ballot." 

The final results are expected to be on hold until the rest of this week. Arocena said the ballot recount would start on Tuesday morning and completed on Friday.

Broad Front party supporters embrace

Broad Front coalition supporters are hoping for an upset over the National Party, which had been widely expected to gain a comfortable win

Candidates wait

The National Party was ordered to hold back celebrations but Lacalle Pou was confident his victory would be confirmed. "Everybody knows it and they don't accept it," Lacalle Pou said when he addressed supporters after midnight, adding that Martinez "has not called me and has not conceded a result that we believe irreversible." 

"Presidente! Presidente!" chanted his supporters. 

In the early hours of late Sunday, Martinez said: "We need to wait to know the final results."

stb/rt (AP, dpa, AFP)

Every day, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up for the newsletter here.

DW recommends

Is Montevideo South America's best-kept secret?

When it comes to travel in Latin America, Uruguay is often overlooked among international visitors. But with a rich culture and youthful vibe, its capital Montevideo might just be one of the most exciting destinations. (05.08.2019)  

Uruguay: The new global drug trafficking hub

Lacking resources and organization, authorities in Uruguay are struggling to combat global drug trafficking. The country has become an increasingly important hub for drug smugglers as a result. (06.08.2019)  

South America's protests fueled by 'extreme' social inequality

Ecuador and Chile have been the scenes of anti-government protests in recent weeks, many of which have ended in violence. Is a wave of social protest about to break over all of Latin America? (26.10.2019)  

Montevideo no longer to be the 'forgotten capital' of tango

Uruguay's tango aficionados gaze enviously across the waters of the Rio de Plata at the neighboring Argentinian capital Buenos Aires, where tango is king. Now tango is to return in style to its second home, Montevideo. (27.06.2018)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Meet a local: Montevideo  

Uruguay: The land of legal cannabis  

Related content

Uruguay Reisebericht Montevideo

Is Montevideo South America's best-kept secret? 05.08.2019

When it comes to travel in Latin America, Uruguay is often overlooked among international visitors. But with a rich culture and youthful vibe, its capital Montevideo might just be one of the most exciting destinations.

Montevideo Treffen Venezuela Krise Mogherini

EU chief diplomat calls for Venezuela elections 07.02.2019

EU foreign policy head Federica Mogherini said at a summit in Uruguay that Venezuela must let the people determine its future. While aid has arrived on the border to Venezuela, Maduro has vowed to block its delivery.

Venezuela Caracas Rede Nicolas Maduro

Venezuela's Maduro rejects ultimatum from EU countries to call elections 03.02.2019

Venezuela's embattled leader Nicolas Maduro has rejected an ultimatum from European countries to call elections. The move clears the way for seven EU countries to recognize his rival Juan Guaido as president.

Advertisement