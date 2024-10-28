Uruguay election heads to runoff with leftist in the lead

The first round of the presidential election put leftist candidate Yamandu Orsi ahead, but failed to produce a clear majority. He will face Alvaro Delgado, the candidate of the ruling center-right coalition.

Presidential elections in Uruguay will see a leftist history teacher and a center-right veterinarian face off next month in a probable second round, according to projections based on exit polls.

Yamandu Orsi of former President Jose Mujica's Frente Amplio alliance and Alvaro Delgado of the ruling center-right coalition would compete to win in the November 24 election run-off, the projections showed.

What do Uruguay's exit polls suggest?

Early exit polls suggested that 57-year-old Orsi is ahead of his conservative rival, Delgado. Orsi bagged 44% of the vote while Delgado secured 27%, according to the exit polls conducted by polling firm Cifra.

Ahead of the first round of elections held on Sunday, polling firms had indicated that no presidential candidate would be able to get more than 50% of the vote.

In Uruguay, a second round of elections is held when no candidate wins a clear majority of over the 50% threshold.

Orsi and Delgado beat off nine other candidates competing to replace Lacalle Pou, who has a 50% approval rating but is barred from seeking a second five-year term due to a constitutional ban on consecutive reelection.

The electoral body in Uruguay is expected to release final results in the early hours of Monday.

Uruguay could see a leftist government after five years of conservative rule if Orsi secures a win in the runoff elections.

Rising crime alarms Uruguayans To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

mfi/jsi (AFP, Reuters)