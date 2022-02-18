Ursula von der Leyen: 'We condemn this barbaric attack'

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said there was still time for Russia to change course, while the EU's Ursula von der Leyen accused Moscow of a "blatant attempt to overwrite the rules of the international order" in Ukraine.
The EU-African Union summit in Brussels had the whiff of a last chance for "old" Europe to get its relations with Africa back on track. As Ludger Schadomsky writes, other competitors are waiting in the wings.
Four years after the last summit between the African Union and the European Union, leaders from both sides are to meet in Brussels from February 17 to 18. With relations strained, they'll have a lot to talk about.
It is the first African scheme in the EU's €300 billion "Global Gateway" infrastructure plan, the bloc's response to China's Belt and Road strategy.
