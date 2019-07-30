 Ursula von der Leyen to live in Brussels office | News | DW | 03.10.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Ursula von der Leyen to live in Brussels office

Ursula von der Leyen will make a room at the European Comission headquarters home when she takes over. She cited cost-cutting and convenience. She lived in even more modest in-office digs at Germany's defense ministry.

European Commission President-elect Ursula von der Leyen (AFP)

European Commission president-elect Ursula von der Leyen will live in a room next to her office, within the commission's headquarters in Brussels, her spokesman said on Thursday.

Von der Leyen, Angela Merkel's longest-serving cabinet member and most recently Germany's defense minister, is due to take office on November 1, succeeding the outgoing head of the European Union's executive, Jean-Claude Juncker.

German daily Die Welt reported that the 25-square-meter (270-square-foot) room was being prepared for living purposes on the 13th floor of the commission's main Berlaymont building.

Von der Leyen's spokesman said the move would save money, seeing as security is already high in Berlaymont and there would be no need for additional measures to protect a separate residence. It also means von der Leyen would not have to commute daily on Brussels' busy roads and lose time in traffic.

Von der Leyen, who has held several government roles in Germany, used to live out of her ministries during the week, spending her free time and weekends with her husband and family when possible in their home near Hanover.

Her in-office bedroom at the defense ministry was famously just 7.5 square meters in size.

European Commission President-elect Ursula von der Leyen and her family at their home in Hannover, Germany, in 2003 (picture-alliance/dpa/W. Weihs)

European Commission President-elect Ursula von der Leyen and her family at their home in Hannover, Germany, in 2003

Large family home near Hanover in northern Germany

Von der Leyen's family live at a rural residence on the outskirts of Hanover, her seven children have grown up. In the past she explained her modest living habits in Berlin by saying she liked to maximize the time she spent with her husband and seven children near the forest.

When asked whether she found feeding the animals they kept at home to be a chore, she said the effort of feeding them was outweighed many times over by what they gave her in return.

"I get a lot of emotional cues," Von der Leyen said. "It's also nice to see when the chicks hatch or little goats are born, and then to see how the animals change. Their death is also part of it."

Juncker, who is from Luxembourg, has been living in an apartment in a hotel near the commission.

Watch video 01:50

Von der Leyen elected first woman EU Commission president

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Von der Leyen's top European Commission team in danger of unraveling

Romania's Rovana Plumb and Hungary's Laszlo Trocsanyi had hoped to become European commissioners, but a legal committee has questioned their records. Their hearings in the parliament had been due to take place next week. (26.09.2019)  

European Parliament rejects 2 of von der Leyen's Commission candidates

A European Parliament committee has rejected the Hungarian and Romanian candidates proposed by incoming European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. The German conservative must now find replacements. (30.09.2019)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter Registration

DW Newsletter Registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Von der Leyen elected first woman EU Commission president  

Related content

Kroatien Ursula von der Leyen und Andrej Plenkovic

Ursula von der Leyen pledges to fight for balance among EU states 30.07.2019

The upcoming EU leader Ursula von der Leyen said she would try to bring balance between "smaller and bigger countries" and various regions of the bloc. Speaking from Zagreb, she also praised Croatia as a "success story."

Ursula von der Leyen CDU Verteidigungsministerin Deutschland

Ursula von der Leyen: Headed back to Brussels? 15.07.2019

EU leaders threw their weight behind German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen to become the bloc's next top executive. But she'll need to win over critics to become the European Commission's first female president.

Belgien Ursula von der Leyen in Brüssel

Who is Ursula von der Leyen, the new European Commission president? 16.07.2019

German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen, a member of Merkel's conservatives, has been confirmed president of the EU Commission. But just who is she? DW profiles the Brussels-born doctor and her time in Berlin.

Advertisement