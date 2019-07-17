 Ursula von der Leyen pledges to fight for balance among EU states | News | DW | 30.07.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Ursula von der Leyen pledges to fight for balance among EU states

The upcoming EU leader Ursula von der Leyen said she would try to bring balance between "smaller and bigger countries" and various regions of the bloc. Speaking from Zagreb, she also praised Croatia as a "success story."

Ursula von der Leyen and Croatian PM Andrej Plenkovic (picture-alliance/AP/D. Bandic)

German politician Ursula von der Leyen pledged to support Croatia as the country works towards becoming the part of the free-travel Schengen area and entering the eurozone. Von der Leyen also thanked Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic for endorsing her as the next EU Commission leader during a joint press conference in Zagreb on Tuesday.

She described Croatia, which joined the EU in 2013, as "success story" and a "role model for many other countries."

"The world wants more Europe and needs a powerful European voice, which we can only have if we are united," she said, according to translated remarks. "We all know that challenges can only unite us, make us stronger and more successful."

Balancing act

The former German defense minister is set to take over as EU Commission president in November. On Tuesday, she said her political goals were to "balance the east and the west, to balance the north and the south" in the 28-country bloc. She also said she would try to achieve balance between bigger and smaller countries, as well as new members, such as Croatia, and longtime EU states.

Watch video 01:50

Von der Leyen elected first woman EU Commission president

Von der Leyen's visit to Croatia comes just days after her trip to Poland, the country ruled by a conservative government which repeatedly bumps heads with Brussels over issues such as court independence and migration. Even before taking office, Von der Leyen positioned herself as a mediator between the old and the new EU, Polish journalist Adam Szostkiewicz told DW at the time.

Separately, the 60-year-old called for more understanding for countries such as Poland and Hungary when it comes to the rule of law, telling the Süddeutsche Zeitung daily that "nobody is perfect."

dj/jm (AP, Beta, AFP, dpa)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

EU weighs costs of punishing Poland

The EU has given Warsaw two months to show it takes its own judicial independence seriously or risk possible funding cuts in the new EU budget. But would Brussels dare cook a goose that lays the bloc's few golden eggs?  (19.07.2019)  

Croatian government survives no-confidence vote over company bailout

The Croatian government has successfully weathered a no-confidence vote triggered by the opposition. It faced claims that its bailout of a large private company lacked transparency. (11.11.2017)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

Sign up for DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Von der Leyen elected first woman EU Commission president  

Related content

DW-Interview mit der neuen EU-Kommissionspräsidentin Ursula von der Leyen

Ursula von der Leyen: It's worth fighting for this Europe 17.07.2019

We have to be ambitious, says the president-elect of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, speaking to DW. Divisions between the East and West, North and South have to be overcome, because only a united Europe can achieve its goals.

Belgien Ursula von der Leyen in Brüssel

Who is Ursula von der Leyen, the new European Commission president? 16.07.2019

German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen, a member of Merkel's conservatives, has been confirmed president of the EU Commission. But just who is she? DW profiles the Brussels-born doctor and her time in Berlin.

Frankreich Wahl zur EU-Kommissionspräsidentin | Ursula von der Leyen

Von der Leyen elected first woman EU Commission president 17.07.2019

Members of the European Parliament have made history by electing the first woman as Commission president. Germany's outgoing Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen, who will succeed Jean-Claude Juncker, promised a "united and strong" Europe.

Advertisement