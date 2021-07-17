 Ursula Schulz-Dornburg’s photos keep bygone eras alive | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 17.07.2021

Culture

Ursula Schulz-Dornburg’s photos keep bygone eras alive

Pictures for posterity: Düsseldorf-based Ursula Schulz-Dornburg is showing her impressive works at Berlin's Aedes Architekturforum.

  • Reed hut surrounded by water.

    Through the lens: "Vanished Landscapes"

    Drained of life

    Lying in the confluence of the Tigris-Euphrates river systems, the fertile area of the Mesopotamian Marshes is believed by some to be site of the "Garden of Eden." This was home to the Marsh Arabs, also called the Ma'dan, who fished and cultivated rice and melons here. Schulz-Dornburg photographed this area in 1980, shortly before Saddam Hussein ordered the draining of the marshes.

  • house of reeds surrounded by water

    Through the lens: "Vanished Landscapes"

    Marsh Arab uprising

    The Marsh Arabs lived here and built their houses and boats using reeds. Under Saddam Hussein, they were persecuted because of their Shiite faith. In 1991, they staged an uprising, only for it to be brutally crushed by Iraqi troops. Tens of thousands of people died and nearly two million people were displaced.

  • Reeds standing in water in the foreground, with homes made of reeds of the Marsh Arabs in the background.

    Through the lens: "Vanished Landscapes"

    Tragic human and environmental catastrophe

    To prevent any remaining Shiite rebels from seeking refuge there, Saddam intensified the draining of the marshes.The United Nations described it as a "tragic human and environmental catastrophe" similar to the deforestation of the Amazon rainforest, while others saw it as one of the worst environmental disasters of the 20th century. Schulz-Dornburg's photos bear witness to a once-thriving society.

  • Photo of two women and children in a lumbung, a rice storehouse with an elevated floor and overhanging roof.

    Through the lens: "Vanished Landscapes"

    Communal sharing and meeting space

    The "lumbung" is a rice barn with overhanging roofs that is typical to the architecture of the Toraja people on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi. This was where the harvest was stored and villagers met to talk. Schulz-Dornburg photographed the lumbung in 1983. It will be featured at the next Documenta - an exhibition of contemporary art held every five years in the German city of Kassel.

  • A woman and child stand in front of a 'lumbung, or rice barn.

    Through the lens: "Vanished Landscapes"

    Lumbung as a value system

    For Indonesians, the lumbung represents a communal space, born of the spirit of cooperation. The artist group Ruangrupa, the organizers of Documenta 15, are promoting the lumbung as a value system that questions capitalist modes of production. Ursula Schulz-Dornburg's black-and-white photographs straddle the line between reportage and documentary photography.

  • Many people sitting at the base of a lumbung in Indonesia.

    Through the lens: "Vanished Landscapes"

    Keeping memories alive

    This picture of villagers gathered around a lumbung illustrate its other function as a place of communication. During her travels, the now 83-year-old Schulz-Dornburg, searched for traces of the "vanished landscapes" of various cultures. The fruit of her travels - her photographs - keep those memories alive.

  • View from inside a centuries-old cave on the Georgian-Azerbaijani border.

    Through the lens: "Vanished Landscapes"

    A place for contemplation

    The photographer was keen on capturing desolate landscapes of old, and she found that on the Georgian-Azerbaijani border. Here she explored the rock caves of Syrian monks that were hewn into the rugged mountain walls here centuries ago by persecuted Christians. The daughter of an architect, Schulz-Dornburg photographs mostly in black and white.

  • A row of stelae in a desert in Yemen, with several people walking toward them.

    Through the lens: "Vanished Landscapes"

    Stelae in the desert

    One of Schulz-Dornburg's travel destinations was Yemen. Today, the Arab country is a battlefield in the proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran, and largely devastated. On her expedition from Sanaa to Mar'ib in 1987, the Düsseldorf-based photographer encountered barren nature and evidence of past cultures, including this complex of stone stelae in the desert.

  • View through a window of the historic old city of Sanaa with its unique multi-storey houses.

    Through the lens: "Vanished Landscapes"

    Window to the past

    She began her Yemen travels in the city of Sanaa, the country's economic and cultural center. Located 2,200 meters (7,218 feet) above sea level, it is renowned for its multi-storey buildings decorated with geometric patterns. Schulz-Dornburg's camera catches a glimpse of this now endangered World Heritage Site that has been ravaged by war.

    Author: Stefan Dege


Massive pillars support the overhanging wooden shingle roof of the stilt house where the village's harvest is stored. Two women sit with their children in a lumbung: a rice barn, that was once seen all across Indonesia and that still exists in some rural places.

Ursula Schulz-Dornburg captured this lumbung through her lens 40 years ago. It is part of her collection of works that focus on the disintegration of landscapes and architecture, and the subsequent loss of social and cultural experiences. 

The Düsseldorf-based photographer has traveled extensively. Her photographs, a selection of which Berlin's Aedes Architekturforum is showing in an exhibition titled "Verschwundene Landschaften" (Vanished Landscapes), are a mixture of reportage and documentary photography. 

Incidentally the lumbung, which has traditionally been a place of social gathering, was also chosen by the organizers of the next Art Documenta, as a symbol of global networking that reflects contemporary society. Documenta is a contemporary art exhibition, which takes place every five years in the German city of Kassel. 

Numerous photo books

Ursula Schulz-Dornburg standing in the exhibition space.

Ursula Schulz-Dornburg has created an impressive body of work

Some of her works have already been exhibited elsewhere, for example, at the Städel Museum in Frankfurt and Museum Ludwig in Cologne. The now 83-year-old Schulz-Dornburg has also published numerous photo books in collaboration with the culture pages of German newspapers. 

For the upcoming exhibition, all the photographs of Schulz-Dronburg's travels have been sorted into five sections, and they all share one thing in common: they are about places that no longer exist today. These include her impressions of the marshlands that once thrived at the confluence of the Tigris-Euphrates Rivers, which she photographed in 1980, before they were drained for political and economic reasons, the rock caves of Syrian monks along the Georgian-Azerbaijani border, the Bugis houses in Sulawesi, and her journey from Sanaa to Mar'ib in Yemen. Like her pictures of the lumbung, they bear witness to bygone eras and ways of life.

The exhibition runs from July 17 through September 9, 2021 at Berlin's Aedes Architecture Forum.

This article has been translated from German.

