Worldwide, it’s big cities that mainly have a big problem with rats. Few creatures are as present in society’s general consciousness as the rat. They’re immediately associated with chilling tales, and arouse emotions such as fear and disgust. Millions are spent every year in the battle to control them, while scientific approaches to sensible rat management are still in their infancy. For a long time, the species has been conspicuously neglected by modern science. And apart from the interest that humans have shown in the rat as a laboratory animal, the level of ignorance in the science world is astonishing. Only now, in places as far-flung as Vancouver, Helsinki, Paris, New York and Berlin, are large-scale global research projects attempting to find answers to the fundamental questions concerning the human-rat relationship. After all, ignorance surrounding our urban co-residents stokes fear. It fuels the "war” against rats that humans have been waging for centuries with all the means at their disposal - a battle that, again and again, turns out to be pointless and counter-productive. Various research projects have already come up with some ideas about sustainable rat management methods. These would focus on nature and species protection, and recognize rats as part of the urban ecosystem. The documentary "Urban Rats - Unknown Parallel Worlds” argues for a change in perspective. It poses the question of how humans can coexist in the future with their rodent neighbors, without harm or fear. The film takes a fresh look at what is an extremely controversial, emotionally charged issue.