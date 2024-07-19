Middle East updates: Houthis claim Tel Aviv drone attack

Skip next section Yemen's Houthis say they are behind the attack in Tel Aviv

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi militants claimed responsibility for the attack that killed one person in Tel Aviv and injured 10 others.

Earlier on Friday, a spokesperson of Yemen's Houthi militants had said on social media that the group would reveal details about a military operation that targeted Tel Aviv.

The blast was heard hours after Isreal's military announced that it had killed a senior commander of the Iran-backed Hezbollah militia in southern Lebanon.

Hezbollah and the Houthis say their attacks against Israel are in solidarity with the Palestinians after Israel launched its assault on the Gaza Strip following a Hamas-led terror attack against Israel in October last year.