Middle East updates: Houthis claim Tel Aviv drone attack

Middle East updates: Houthis claim Tel Aviv drone attackJuly 19, 2024
What you need to know
- At least 1 person killed and 10 others injured after explosion in Tel Aviv.
- Israeli military says it ramped up security to protect Israeli airspace but has not ordered new civil defense measures
- Tel Aviv mayor says explosion was result of drone attack
Yemen's Houthis say they are behind the attack in Tel Aviv
Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi militants claimed responsibility for the attack that killed one person in Tel Aviv and injured 10 others.
Earlier on Friday, a spokesperson of Yemen's Houthi militants had said on social media that the group would reveal details about a military operation that targeted Tel Aviv.
The blast was heard hours after Isreal's military announced that it had killed a senior commander of the Iran-backed Hezbollah militia in southern Lebanon.
Hezbollah and the Houthis say their attacks against Israel are in solidarity with the Palestinians after Israel launched its assault on the Gaza Strip following a Hamas-led terror attack against Israel in October last year.
Tel Aviv mayor calls the attack a drone strike
The Israeli military said it is investigating the explosion, which it suspects was a drone attack.
"An initial inquiry indicates that the explosion in Tel Aviv was caused by the falling of an aerial target, and no sirens were activated. The incident is under thorough review," the military said in a statement.
The mayor of Tel Aviv, Ron Huldai, called the attack a drone strike, although the military is yet to confirm the nature of the attack.
The police have called on the residents in Tel Aviv "to respect safety instructions and not to approach or touch debris or shrapnel that may contain explosives."
The military said it has ramped up security to protect the Israeli airspace but has not ordered new civil defense measures.
Blast in Tel Aviv kills 1, injures 10 others
At least one person was killed and 10 others were injured after an explosion in central Tel Aviv in the early hours of Friday, Israeli emergency services said.
Seven other people sustained minor injuries in the explosion but they were mainly in a state of shock, said Zaki Heller of the Magen David Adom rescue services.
Those who were injured have been taken to a hospital, the rescue service said on social media platform X.
Video footage from the site showed shards of glass scattered across pavements as onlookers gathered around the blast site near a building bearing blast marks that was sealed off by police tape.
mf/fb (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)