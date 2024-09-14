UPDATES: Heavy rains batter Poland, Czech Republic, Austria

09/14/2024 September 14, 2024 Prague braces for 'worst case scenarios,' Polish PM wants state 'fully mobilized'

Ahead of storms reaching Central Europe, some experts have warned the rainfall could trigger the flood of the century.

"We have to be ready for the worst case scenarios," Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said. "A tough weekend is ahead of us."

The Czech authorities have already put up metal barriers or protective walls made of sandbags, while water has been released from dams to make room in the reservoirs.

Residents in vulnerable areas have been warned to prepare for possible evacuations. Some public events scheduled for the weekend have been canceled at the request of authorities. This includes soccer matches in the top two leagues.

Czechs were also urged to stay out of parks and forests, as high winds of up to 100 kilometers (62 miles) per hour were forecast.

In Poland, Prime Minister Donald Tusk traveled Friday to the southwestern Polish city of Wroclaw, where flooding is forecast. Authorities urged residents to stock up on food and prepare for power outages by charging batteries.

"There is no reason to panic, but there is a reason to be fully mobilized," Tusk said.

The Alpine nation of Austria has already reported rising water levels following snow and rain in northeast parts of the country.

Meanwhile, the German Weather Service warned of heavy precipitation across much of Germany, including the Alps. Heavy snow and strong winds are expected at higher elevations.

dh/dj (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)