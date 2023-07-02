France riots: Mayor says rioters rammed into his house

07/02/2023 July 2, 2023 French PM condemns attack on mayor's house

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne condemned the 'particularly shocking' attack on the mayor's house Image: Charly Triballeau/POOL/AFP/Getty Images

Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne condemned the attack on the house of the mayor of a southern Paris suburb, describing it as "particularly shocking."

"We're going to do everything to bring order back as soon as possible," Borne said during a visit to l'Hay-les-Roses, where she met mayor Vincent Jeanbrun.

The local prosecutor announced opening an investigation into attempted murder.

Meanwhile, France's Association of Mayors (AMF) called for a protest in front of the town halls nationwide on Monday in solidarity with Jeanbrun, urging both mayors and citizens to join.

French President Emmanuel Macron is due to address the situation on Sunday evening. He is also planning on holding a special security meeting with Borne, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin and the justice minister.