 Up to 30% of coronavirus cases asymptomatic | Science| In-depth reporting on science and technology | DW | 24.03.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Is nationwide testing necessary?

Up to 30% of coronavirus cases asymptomatic

In South Korea, nationwide testing, comprehensive isolation of Covid-19 patients and strict rules on social interaction have shown results. The measures have proved effective in slowing the spread of the coronavirus.

A medical worker of hospital of Yeungnam University makes health screening at a drive-through clinic in Daegu, South Korea, March 4, 2020.

Am I infected although I feel fine? Rapid testing delivers quick answers

The strategies for handling the spread of coronavirus are as varied as countries themselves. National health authorities, for instance, have different interpretations of the infectiousness of asymptomatic patients.

As a rule, infected people start to show symptoms within five days. But in some cases, the incubation period can last as long as three weeks.

Information released by the Chinese government, and reported in the South China Morning Post newspaper, suggests that the number of "silent carriers" — that's people who have tested positive for the Covid-19 coronavirus but who show no symptoms, or delayed symptoms — could be as high as 30%. 

Those Chinese data have been confirmed by a group of Japanese experts, led by Hiroshi Nishiura, an epidemiologist at Hokkaido University.

Among the Japanese patients evacuated from Wuhan, the center of the coronavirus outbreak, 30.8% were asymptomatic.

In a letter to the International Journal of Infectious Diseases, the Japanese experts say there's "a gap" between reports from China and estimates based on cases diagnosed outside China and that that suggests a "substantial number of cases are underdiagnosed." 

Their numbers stand in stark contrast to estimates from the World Health Organization (WHO), which suggests transmission of the virus via asymptomatic patients is rare.

WHO data suggests asymptomatic infections in the European Union are between one and three percent.

Read more: Coronavirus: We can still laugh!

Polymerase chain reaction device at the Fraunhofer Institute for Molecular Biology in Schmallenberg (DW/F. Schmidt)

The coronavirus is most often detected with a process called polymerase chain reaction (PCR)

Blanket testing without symptoms

In most European Union countries and the USA, where only people with symptoms are tested for coronavirus, the number of infections is rising rapidly.

Germany's Federal Ministry of Health says people will only get tested if they present with flu-like symptoms AND were in a region with known cases of coronavirus cases in the past 14 days OR if they had contact with a person who had tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 14 days. 

If, however, you've had contact with an infected person but show no symptoms yourself, you are sent into self-isolation. But self-isolation is seldom monitored in Germany.

Meanwhile, in China and South Korea, where the earliest cases of SARS-CoV-2 were detected, the number of new infections is in decline. In both countries, people are tested if they have had any close contact with an infected person, regardless of whether they show symptoms or not.

Read more: How does testing for the coronavirus work?

Watch video 02:01

Biotech firm develops sought-after rapid test

People who test positive in China and South Korea are sent into quarantine and constantly monitored, even if they show no symptoms.

In South Korea, people who breach quarantine regulations can face a fine of up to 3 million South Korean Won (about $2500). New draft legislation could see that fine go up to 10 million South Korean Won and include a potential one-year prison sentence.

Uncomplicated test opportunities

The number of new infections in South Korea rose rapidly in February. But since then, the country has seen the number of new infections fall.

About 9000 of South Korea's 50 million-strong population are infected, and 120 South Koreans have died due to a Covid-19 infection. There are less than 100 new infections per day.

South Korean officials have put up numerous checkpoints and tents, where anyone and everyone can get tested for coronavirus free-of-charge. The country has tested at least 300,000 people.

Every day, a further 20,000 people can get tested, including at 40 "drive-through" coronavirus test sites. Those drive-throughs have been copied in other countries.

Read more: Coronavirus vaccine: 'First tests coming soon'

Medical members wearing protective gear take samples from a driver with suspected symptoms of the COVID-19 coronavirus, at a drive-through virus test facility in Goyang, north of Seoul, on February 29, 2020.

Caption: Just a quick stop to provide a sample: How Korea has tested at least 300,000 residents

As a result, South Korea has tested more people than other countries, namely 5.6 in every 1000 residents. Compare that to Germany, where a maximum of 160,000 tests can be conducted each week, according to the Robert-Koch-Institute, and you get a rate of 1.9 in every 1000 people. The USA has tested a mere 30,000 people.

Successful containment policy

Containment in South Korea seems to have worked without a full lockdown or any drastic travel restrictions. Public life has been reduced massively, and people are keeping their distance from one another, but the country wants to avoid a complete shutdown.

"South Korea is a democratic republic, we feel a lockdown is not a reasonable choice," said Kim Woo-Joo, an expert in infectious diseases at Korea University, quoted in the specialist journal, Science.

Instead of a nationwide lockdown, South Korea had introduced "the most expansive and well-organized testing program in the world, combined with extensive efforts to isolate infected people and trace and quarantine their contacts," writes Dennis Normile in the journal.

It's thought that the intensive testing regime has also possibly caught many "silent carriers" in areas around infected people.

"Korea currently has a significantly higher rate of asymptomatic cases than other countries, perhaps due to our extensive testing," said Jeong Eun-kyeong, director of Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC), at a press briefing on March 16.

Far-reaching powers

On top of that, South Korea has dug deep into the personal rights of its population.

In an attempt to minimize infections, residents receive personalized information about the risks of the coronavirus in their immediate areas. Local authorities have access to detailed information about coronavirus patients, including their age, biological sex, and a profile of their movements.

Since the MERS crisis in 2015, the South Korea government has legal powers to collect cell phone and credit card information, enabling it to reconstruct the movements of Covid-19 positive people. 

The data are then anonymized and forwarded to apps, which can help everyone see whether they have had contact with an infected person.

Read more: Where did coronavirus come from? How long does it last on surfaces? Your questions answered

  • Human hand cleaning a door handle

    Hands off! What can we touch during the coronavirus outbreak?

    Contaminated door handles

    Current research says the coronavirus family of viruses can survive on some surfaces, like door handles, for an average of four to five days. Like all droplet infections, SARS-CoV-2 can spread via hands and frequently touched surfaces. Although it hasn't previously been seen in humans and therefore hasn't been studied in detail, experts believe it spreads similarly to other known coronaviruses.

  • Plate of food being passed over a container of cutlery in a cafeteria

    Hands off! What can we touch during the coronavirus outbreak?

    Not so delicious

    A certain degree of caution is called for when eating lunch at your work cafeteria or in a cafe — that is, if they haven't been closed yet. Technically, coronaviruses can contaminate cutlery or crockery if they're coughed on by an infected person. But the German Federal Institute for Risk Assessment (BfR) states that "no infections with SARS-CoV-2 via this transmission route are known to date."

  • Child's toy in focus with child out of focus in the background

    Hands off! What can we touch during the coronavirus outbreak?

    Virus-carrying teddy bears?

    Should parents fear a possible infection from imported toys? It's unlikely, say the BfR. As of yet, there are no cases of an infection via imported toys or other goods. Initial laboratory tests show that the pathogens can remain infectious for up to 24 hours on cardboard and up to three days on plastic and stainless steel - especially in high humidity and cold settings.

  • Pacakges in a warehouse

    Hands off! What can we touch during the coronavirus outbreak?

    Packages, letters and shipped goods

    A recent study from the Rocky Mountain Laboratories in the US found the novel coronavirus can survive up to 72 hours on stainless steel and up to 24 hours on cardboard surfaces — in an ideal laboratory setting. But because the survival of the virus is dependent on many factors like temperature and humidity, the BfR says getting infected from handling the post is "rather unlikely."

  • A woman holding her dog up to the window in Italy

    Hands off! What can we touch during the coronavirus outbreak?

    Can my dog infect me, or can I infect my dog?

    Experts consider the risk of pets being infected with the coronavirus to be very low. But they can't yet rule it out. The animals themselves show no symptoms, so they don't become ill. However, if they are infected, it is possible they could transmit coronaviruses via the air or via excretions (their poop).

  • People shopping for fresh vegetables at an outdoor market

    Hands off! What can we touch during the coronavirus outbreak?

    Fruit and vegetables: suddenly dangerous?

    "Unlikely." According to the BfR, transmitting SARS-CoV-2 via contaminated food is not likely to happen and, so far, there are no proven cases of infection this way. As the viruses are heat-sensitive, heating food during cooking can further reduce the risk of infection. Of course, you should thoroughly wash your hands before cooking and eating — and this goes for anytime, regardless of corona!

  • Woman reaches into supermarket freezer

    Hands off! What can we touch during the coronavirus outbreak?

    Contaminated frozen food

    Although the SARS and MERS coronaviruses known to date don't like heat, they are quite immune to the cold. Research shows they can remain infectious at minus 20 degrees Celsius for up to two years. But the BfR gives frozen food the all-clear. So far, there's no evidence of SARS-CoV-2 infection via the consumption of any food, including frozen food.

  • Bat hanging upside down

    Hands off! What can we touch during the coronavirus outbreak?

    But leave those wild animals alone!

    The COVID-19 outbreak has prompted many extraordinary measures and China's ban of the consumption of wild animals is no exception. There is compelling research to suggest the novel coronavirus originated in bats before being passed to humans via another intermediate animal. But it's not the animals we need to blame — experts say humans are exposed to these viruses via our interaction with animals.

    Author: Julia Vergin (cs)


 

DW recommends

Hands off! What can we touch during the coronavirus outbreak?

If you find yourself suspiciously staring at your pets, your potatoes and even those birthday cards on the mantelpiece, you aren't alone. Coronavirus is seemingly everywhere. What's safe to touch? Here are some answers. (21.03.2020)  

Related content

Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 im Elektronenmikroskop

Where did coronavirus come from? How long does it last on surfaces? Your questions answered 22.03.2020

It's been a hot topic for months, yet SARS-CoV-2 still raises a lot of questions. Scientists are trying to answer as many of them as quickly as possible — here's what they've found so far.

China Zhangzhou | Coronavirus | CT-Bild von Lunge

COVID-19: Recovered patients have partially reduced lung function 20.03.2020

Chinese researchers have found fluid- or debris-filled sacs in the lungs of those who were infected by COVID-19. Scans suggest sustained organ damage.

Belgien Brüssel Hauptquartier der EU Kommission

Opinion: The coronavirus and the ego trap 23.03.2020

Individual countries trying to go it alone in the fight against COVID-19 is totally counterproductive, as mounting evidence shows. The escape exit from the Corona crisis is the other way, writes Frank Hofmann.

Advertisement