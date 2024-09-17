Unusually dry September fans wildfires in Portugal

CatastrophePortugalUnusually dry September fans wildfires in PortugalTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoCatastrophePortugalSteven Gislam09/17/2024September 17, 2024While one part of Europe is under water, another is going up in flames. At least three people have died in wildfires across Portugal. More than a thousand firefighters in the central regions are racing to save homes – and people - from the blaze.https://p.dw.com/p/4khZmAdvertisement