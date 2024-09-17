  1. Skip to content
CatastrophePortugal

Unusually dry September fans wildfires in Portugal

Steven Gislam
September 17, 2024

While one part of Europe is under water, another is going up in flames. At least three people have died in wildfires across Portugal. More than a thousand firefighters in the central regions are racing to save homes – and people - from the blaze.

