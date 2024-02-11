Unseen heroes — Roma resist Nazis

Roma heroes who resisted the Nazis: Sinti boxer Johann "Rukeli" Trollmann staged a protest at a title fight to ridicule the Nazi's racial ideology. Alfreda "Noncia" Markowska saved around 50 children destined for concentration and death camps.

Sinti boxer Johann 'Rukeli' Trollmann dyed his hair blonde and put white powder on his face at a title fight to ridicule the Nazi's racial ideology.

Alfreda "Noncia" Markowska saved around 50 children who had been deported to concentration and death camps.

Racism against Roma and Sinti goes back hundreds of years and reached its peak in Nazi Germany.

During the Nazi era, hundreds of thousands of Roma and Sinti were persecuted and killed — but some Roma managed to resist and save lives.

Today, Roma artist and activist Simonida Selimovic draws attention to these unseen Roma heroes through theater and art.