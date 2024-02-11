  1. Skip to content
Unseen heroes — Roma resist Nazis

November 2, 2024

Roma heroes who resisted the Nazis: Sinti boxer Johann "Rukeli" Trollmann staged a protest at a title fight to ridicule the Nazi's racial ideology. Alfreda "Noncia" Markowska saved around 50 children destined for concentration and death camps.

https://p.dw.com/p/4mP7C
Arts Unveiled | Sinti boxer Johann 'Rukeli' Trollmann and Alfreda "Noncia" Markowska who saved around 50 children | pencil drawing
Image: DW

Sinti boxer Johann 'Rukeli' Trollmann dyed his hair blonde and put white powder on his face at a title fight to ridicule the Nazi's racial ideology.

Arts Unveiled | Sinti boxer Johann 'Rukeli' Trollmann
Image: DW

Alfreda "Noncia" Markowska saved around 50 children who had been deported to concentration and death camps.

Arts Unveiled | Alfreda "Noncia" Markowska
Image: DW

Racism against Roma and Sinti goes back hundreds of years and reached its peak in Nazi Germany.

Arts Unveiled | Nazi concentration camp
Image: Wikimedia Commons

During the Nazi era, hundreds of thousands of Roma and Sinti were persecuted and killed — but some Roma managed to resist and save lives.

Today, Roma artist and activist Simonida Selimovic draws attention to these unseen Roma heroes through theater and art.

