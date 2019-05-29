UN's Guterres calls for strong EU to avoid 'new Cold War'

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was awarded the Charlemagne Prize on Wednesday for promoting European unity.

The annual prize was first awarded in 1949 and is named after the medieval monarch who ruled much of modern-day France, Germany, the Low Countries and Central Europe from the German city of Aachen.

Guterres, who is a former prime minister of Portugal, was chosen by the prize committee chosen for his advocacy of cooperation, tolerance, pluralism and multilateral cooperation.

Read more: Antonio Guterres: The UN's utopian, guardian and cosmopolitan

After being presented the medal in Aachen city hall's ornate Coronation Room, Guterres gave a speech highlighting the importance of a strong European Union.

"If you want to avoid a new Cold War, if you want a real multilateral order, then we have to have a united states of Europe as a strong pillar of it," he said.

Guterres said the EU was too important to fail. "The failure of Europe would inevitably be the failure of multilateralism and the failure of a world in which the rule of law can prevail," he emphasized.

As this year's Charlemagne Prize winner, Guterres joins a cadre of world leaders that have been given the honor, including Britain's wartime Prime Minister Winston Churchill, French President Emmanuel Macron and Pope Francis.

jcg/sms (Reuters, dpa)

Watch video 02:25 Share Guterres wins Charlemagne Prize Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3JUcG UN Secretary General receives Charlemagne Prize

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.