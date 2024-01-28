UNRWA's humanitarian work remains critical in Gaza, UN warns

ConflictsMiddle EastUNRWA's humanitarian work remains critical in Gaza, UN warnsTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsMiddle EastElena Gyldenkerne01/28/2024January 28, 2024UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has appealed to donor countries to continue supporting the UN's agency for Palestinian refugees. Several countries have said they would pause funding due to serious allegations against 12 UNWRA staff members.https://p.dw.com/p/4blP0Advertisement