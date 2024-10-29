  1. Skip to content
UNRWA says Israel ban will make 'life and death difference'

Phil Gayle
October 29, 2024

The aid group's Senior Communications Manager, Jonathan Fowler, stated that this is the "worst possible time" to disrupt humanitarian aid operations in Gaza, affirming that UNRWA provides the "backbone of aid" in the warzone.

