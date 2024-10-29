UNRWA says Israel ban will make 'life and death difference'

ConflictsPalestinian TerritoriesUNRWA says Israel ban will make 'life and death difference'To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsPalestinian TerritoriesPhil Gayle10/29/2024October 29, 2024The aid group's Senior Communications Manager, Jonathan Fowler, stated that this is the "worst possible time" to disrupt humanitarian aid operations in Gaza, affirming that UNRWA provides the "backbone of aid" in the warzone.https://p.dw.com/p/4mMcoAdvertisement