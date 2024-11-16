UN says Gaza aid shortage is 'desperate'

ConflictsPalestinian TerritoriesUN says Gaza aid shortage is 'desperate'To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsPalestinian TerritoriesNita Blake-Persen11/16/2024November 16, 2024Israel opened up an additional border crossing to the Palestinian territory the day before a US-imposed deadline. But the United Nations and NGOs say this is not nearly enough, and warn of acute famine in the coming winter.https://p.dw.com/p/4n4bRAdvertisement