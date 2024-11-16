  1. Skip to content
UN says Gaza aid shortage is 'desperate'

Nita Blake-Persen
November 16, 2024

Israel opened up an additional border crossing to the Palestinian territory the day before a US-imposed deadline. But the United Nations and NGOs say this is not nearly enough, and warn of acute famine in the coming winter.

