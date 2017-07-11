 United Nations hikes coronavirus aid demand for third time | News | DW | 17.07.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

United Nations hikes coronavirus aid demand for third time

The UN has warned of a massive price to pay if rich nations don't go to the aid of developing countries hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. Research suggests that many of the world's least-stable nations are on the brink.

Workers unload aid from a truck in Nigeria (Getty Images/AFP/I. Sanogo)

The United Nations on Friday called on the world's wealthiest nations for an additional $3.6 billion (€3.2 billion) to respond to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in some of the world's poorest countries.

The global agency initially requested $2 billion in March, followed by $6.7 billion in May. It now says its aid requirement for 63 states, mostly in Africa and Latin America, will reach $10.3 billion.

The UN added that it has only received $1.7 billion in support to date and warned that developed countries will pay "the price of inaction” if developing nations do not receive help.

Read more: Eating from the garbage dump in the Philippines

Watch video 02:50

Coronavirus in India: Teenage twins run relief effort

"The response so far of wealthy nations, who've rightly thrown out the fiscal and monetary rule books to protect their own people and economies, the response that they've made to the situations in other countries has been grossly inadequate and that's dangerously shortsighted,” said UN aid chief Mark Lowcock. 

He warned that if action is not taken, the pandemic will trigger an increase in global poverty for the first time since 1990 and push over a quarter-billion people to the brink of starvation.

‘COVID-19 has changed everything‘

The UN Development Programme (UNDP) and researchers from the UK's University of Oxford said that several nations significantly reduced their poverty levels in the past two decades.

Of the 75 countries studied by the UNDP and OPHI, 65 significantly reduced their poverty levels since 2000. 

Sierra Leone, India and China were considered the most improved nations in moving people out of poverty.

Read more: Rising hunger threatens famines as coronavirus crashes economies, leaves crops to rot in fields

Watch video 02:15

Coronavirus may result in half a million deaths from AIDS

"COVID-19 has changed everything. With its triple hit on health, education and income, and so many other aspects in people's lives, it threatens to reverse overall global human development,” said UNDP Administrator Achim Steiner. "It is also propelling millions back into multi-dimensional poverty.”

Lowcock, meanwhile, warned that poor countries risk destabilizing and descending into unrest due to the economic damage from the pandemic.

A projection from the UN and the Oxford Poverty and Human Development Initiative (OPHI) has warned that more than 121 million people could be affected by food insecurity by December if nothing is done. 

"There is a serious risk of multiple famines later this year and early next year. We need to invest now to prevent that,” said Lowcock. 

kbd/mm (Reuters, AFP, dpa)

DW recommends

Coronavirus may trigger debt emergency across Africa, new study finds

Many African countries could default on debt payments due to increasing repayment costs, precipitated by weak currencies, a ripple effect of the pandemic. But it may also spark digitalization across the continent. (24.06.2020)  

In Mexico, coronavirus floods food banks with demand

Food banks are a lifeline for Mexico's needy, and never more than during the current COVID-19 pandemic. But with a recession looming, they are at risk of losing donations, as Sandra Weiss reports from Puebla, Mexico. (29.05.2020)  

How coronavirus is affecting underprivileged children in India

The immense health and socioeconomic crises brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic have disproportionately hit underprivileged children in India. They could lead to a spike in poverty, child labor and child marriages. (10.07.2020)  

Advertisement