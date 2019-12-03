United Airlines replaces Boeing jets with Airbus

The American airline plans to replace an aging fleet of Boeing aircraft with new, medium-range Airbus jets. The agreement between United and Airbus deals another blow to Boeing after its 737 Max controversy.
United Airlines said Wednesday it had ordered 50 Airbus A321XLR aircraft to replace an existing fleet of aging Boeing 757-200s jets.
The Chicago-based airline said that the Airbus jets, a long-range version of the European manufacturer's single-aisle A321neo, are set to be delivered starting in 2024. The deal is estimated to be worth $6.5 billion (€5.9 billion).
United Chief Commercial Officer Andrew Nocella said the Airbus jets will serve European destinations from east coast hubs in Newark/New York and Washington.
The new Airbus aircraft's range is 15% higher than that of its predecessor, the A321LR, making it a cost-effective alternative to longer-range wide-body planes. The A321XLR's fuel tanks allow it to cover 5,400 miles (8,700 kilometers) in nine hours — significantly more than the Boeing 737 Max jet.
News of the agreement between Airbus and United was felt on the stock market as shares in Airbus rose 2% on Wednesday.
Bad news for Boeing
The decision by United is a setback for Boeing. The American manufacturer, also based in Chicago, is reeling from the grounding of its 737 Max jets after two deadly crashes earlier this year.
Boeing has no new aircraft to compete with the Airbus A321XLR in the mid-market range.
United's international fleet is mainly made up of Boeing models: the 757, 767, 777 and 787 Dreamliner. The American airline also has 14 Boeing 737 Max planes that were in use before they were grounded.
Read more: US could increase tariffs after WTO rejects EU denials over Airbus subsidies
dv/rt (AFP, AP, Reuters)
DW sends out a daily selection of hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up here.
In the Middle East, Airbus and Boeing are trying to wow aviation chiefs and ink billion-dollar deals. Airbus has profited from its rival Boeing’s turbulent year, but things aren’t all one-sided. (19.11.2019)
A Boeing 777 passenger jet was destroyed above a Ukraine conflict zone in 2014, with all 298 people on board losing their lives. International investigators blame pro-Russia rebels, and have started naming suspects. (17.07.2019)
All of Boeing's best-selling planes have now been grounded since the crash of an Ethiopian Airlines flight. Earlier, President Donald Trump announced an emergency order to ban the airliners in US airspace. (14.03.2019)
Emirates ordered dozens of planes from the European giant while the US-based Boeing continued to suffer. Boeing has had a severe dip in reputation after two major deadly crashes involvings its 737 MAX. (18.11.2019)
The US has said it may increase tariffs after the EU lost its case at the WTO. The US claimed that loans made by the EU to Airbus for the development of the A380 and other aircraft represented an unfair advantage. (03.12.2019)