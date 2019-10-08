 Uniqlo pulls controversial clothing ad in South Korea | News | DW | 22.10.2019

News

Uniqlo pulls controversial clothing ad in South Korea

The Japanese clothing brand pulled an ad over accusations that it mocks South Korean victims of forced labor during WWII. A parody featuring a 90-year-old former laborer has gone viral.

A Uniqlo store

Japanese clothing brand Uniqlo pulled an ad in South Korea after it sparked boycotts and protests. South Koreans say the commercial takes a jab at Koreans forced to work as laborers during World War II.

In the original, English-language commercial, 97-year-old American style icon Iris Apfel speaks with 12-year-old American fashion designer Kheris Rogers. Rogers asks Apfel how she dressed as a teenager. Apfel responds, "I can't remember that far back."

In South Korea, however, the commercial ran with translated subtitles that changed the line to: "Gosh! How can I remember something that goes back 80 years?"

Read more: Japanese companies plan to build moon colonies

South Korea and Japan have a bitter, longstanding feud regarding Japan's brutal colonization of the Korean Peninsula from 1910 to 1945. During World War II, many Koreans were forced laborers for the Japanese, working in factories or, for many women, as "comfort women" in wartime brothels for Japanese soldiers.

South Koreans still look on the period with deep resentment towards Japan. 

Watch video 01:58

South Korea demands apology from Japan for wartime past

'We remember!'

Uniqlo sales have taken a hit in South Korea as customers boycott the chain and demand an apology. At a protest, one sign read, "Colonial rule 80 years ago — we remember!”

A parody video of the ad has gone viral. In the video, South Korean student Youn Dong-hyeun speaks with 90-year-old Yang Geum-deok, a former forced laborer at Japan's Mitsubishi factory during the war. He asks her how hard it was when she was young.

"It is impossible to ever forget that awfully painful memory," says Yang.

Uniqlo pulled its ad in South Korea on Saturday and said it was never the company's intention to reference "the issue of comfort women or the South Korea-Japan dispute." The translation of the ad took place in South Korea, a Uniqlo spokesperson said.

Tensions between the two countries have intensified over the last year. In 2018, South Korea's top court ordered Japanese industrial companies to compensate wartime forced laborers. Japan then started limiting exports of high-tech materials to South Korea, who responded in kind by boycotting many Japanese products. 

South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe are due to meet this Thursday.

  • Kriegsverbrecher der Klasse A Japan Hideki Tojo

    Japan's revered war criminals

    Hideki Tojo

    Hideki Tojo was Japan's prime minister from 1941 to 1944 and Chief of Staff of the Japanese Imperial Army. He was accused of being responsible for the killing of 4 million Chinese as well as conducting biological experiments on prisoners of war. Following his country's surrender in 1945 he tried to kill himself with a pistol. However, he survived, confessed to the crimes and was hanged in 1948.

  • Kriegsverbrecher der Klasse A Doihara Kenji

    Japan's revered war criminals

    Kenji Doihara

    The "China expert" began his career in 1912 as a secret agent in Beijing. Doihara, who spoke Mandarin and several Chinese dialects fluently, founded the "Manchurian Empire" together with China's last emperor, Puyi. It was a puppet regime under Japanese control. In 1940, Doihara backed the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. He was hanged eight years later.

  • Kriegsverbrecher der Klasse A Matsui Iwane

    Japan's revered war criminals

    Iwane Matsui

    Matsui was accused of being involved in the 1937 Nanjing massacre in which an estimated 300,000 people were killed within a week. Nowadays, historians believe that the decision for the carnage was taken by the imperial family. The family, however, was never charged. A tribunal convicted Matsui of being a "Class B" war criminal. He was executed in 1948.

  • Kriegsverbrecher der Klasse A Heitaro Kimura

    Japan's revered war criminals

    Heitaro Kimura

    In 1939, Kimura waged a brutal war against the armed forces of China's Communist Party in the eastern part of the country. He set up concentration camps in which thousands died. In 1944, he was sent to Burma where he became army commander. He used prisoners of war to build a 415-kilometer-long railway connecting Thailand to Burma. Some 13,000 allied soldiers died. He was hanged in 1948.

  • Kriegsverbrecher der Klasse A Japan Kenji Doihara, Koki Hirota und Kimura Heitaro

    Japan's revered war criminals

    Koki Hirota

    Hirota was Japan's prime minister until February 1937 and later became foreign minister. He was charged with sanctioning the Nanjing massacre. Hirota (seen here in the middle) was the only civilian politician to be hanged in 1948.

  • Kriegsverbrecher der Klasse A Itagaki Seishiro

    Japan's revered war criminals

    Seishiro Itagaki

    On September 18, 1931, Itagaki orchestrated a bomb attack on a railway in the northeastern region of Manchuria. Japan used this as a pretext to declare war on China. Itagaki later fought in North Korea, Indonesia and Malaysia until he surrendered in 1945. He was found guilty of escalating the war and was hanged in 1948.

  • Kriegsverbrecher der Klasse A Muto Akira

    Japan's revered war criminals

    Akira Muto

    Ever since the outbreak of the war, Muto fought in China and was later found guilty of taking part in several atrocities, including the Nanjing massacre. According to the judges, Muto not only let prisoners of war starve but also "tortured and murdered" them.

  • Kriegsverbrecher der Klasse A Matsuoka Yosuke

    Japan's revered war criminals

    Yosuke Matsuoka

    Under his leadership, Japan left the League of Nations after some member states accused Japan of starting the war against China. Matsuoka was foreign minister between 1940 and 1941 and was one of the co-signers of the Tripartite Pact between Japan, Nazi Germany and Fascist Italy. In 1946, he died of tuberculosis before being sentenced.

  • Kriegsverbrecher der Klasse A Nagano Osami

    Japan's revered war criminals

    Osami Nagano

    Marshal Admiral Osami Nagano, a supporter of the Japanese attack on the US naval base at Pearl Harbor, ordered the attack on December 7, 1941. Twelve US warships either sunk or were badly damaged and more than 2,400 American soldiers were killed. Nagano died of pneumonia in 1946 before he could be tried in the Tokyo war crimes trials.

  • Japan Kriegsverbrecher Toshio Shiratori

    Japan's revered war criminals

    Toshio Shiratori

    He was the head of Japanese propaganda. Shiratori was Japan's ambassador to Italy and pushed for an alliance between his country, Nazi Germany and Fascist Italy. As an advisor to the foreign minister, he disseminated his fascist ideals both "on and off the stage." Toshio was sentenced to life in prison where he died in 1949.

  • Kriegsverbrecher der Klasse A Kiichiro Hiranuma

    Japan's revered war criminals

    Kiichiro Hiranuma

    Hiranuma was Japan's prime minister from January to August 1939. During this time Japan strengthened its ties with Germany and Italy. Kiichiro was later considered to be one of Emperor Hirohito's closest advisors. He was sentenced to life in prison, but was released in 1952. He died that same year.

  • Kriegsverbrecher der Klasse A Kuniaki Koiso

    Japan's revered war criminals

    Kuniaki Koiso

    Koiso was Japan's prime minister between July 1944 and April 1945, and served in China and North Korea. He was sentenced to life in prison although the tribunal was of the view he didn't take direct part in the atrocities committed by the military. The judges, however, ruled that he had been in a position to put a stop to them. Koiso died of cancer in 1950 while serving his jail sentence.

  • Japan kapituliert

    Japan's revered war criminals

    Yoshijiro Umezu

    From 1939 to 1945, Umezu was in command of the 700,000-strong Guandong Army based in northeastern China. Although he opposed a Japanese surrender shortly before the end of the war, Umezu (seen here in uniform in the first row) was ordered by the emperor to sign the document of unconditional surrender on September 2, 1945. He was sentenced to life in prison and died in jail in 1949.

  • Kriegsverbrecher der Klasse A Muto Akira

    Japan's revered war criminals

    Shigenori Togo

    Togo was an expert on Germany. He spoke German, studied German philology, married a German and was appointed Japan's ambassador to Germany in 1937. He was appointed foreign minister in 1941 and again in 1945, when he advised the Japanese government to surrender. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison and died in 1950 while in jail.

    Author: Hao Gui / gd


kp/rt (AFP, Reuters)

