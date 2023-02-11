Union Berlin hot on Bayern's tail after RB Leipzig comeback

RB Leipzig and Union Berlin are contrasting clubs in just about every way. On Saturday, it was overachieving Union who came out on top once again with a fifth straight win, meaning their sights are set higher still.

At the start of the season and ever since, Urs Fischer has maintained that reaching 40 points and sealing Bundesliga survival was the aim of Union Berlin. In achieving that mark while ending Leipzig’s 18-game unbeaten streak, the Irons showed their magical journey is in full flow. And even the Union Berlin coach can no longer entirely deny he's in a title race.

"In terms of setting a new season goal I will speak not just to the players and staff but to the entire club, and then we'll communicate our new aim," he said after another win on Saturday.

DW then challenged the two coaches to confirm that Union is now a title contender.

"Based on the table, yes," said Fischer. "But we are a very young Bundesliga club and we cannot forget where we come from. It is just a moment in time, a snapshot. We have to hit our limit in every game. In terms of mentality, solidarity and team spirit, we are a match for anyone. But we need more quality."

Leipzig coach Marco Rose seemed to suggest he didn't completely agree. "I won't get you into trouble, Urs. You do your job well. We both know it can all change with one result," he said.

A change of scenery

Fischer's measured words were a stark contrast to the home side's bombastic pre-match routine, featuring an elaborate light show and an unrelenting barrage of music drowning out the singing fans. It all indicated that this was to be an altogether different experience than the return fixture, which Union won 2-1 at the Stadion An der Alten Försterei in August.

But the result stayed the same. Back then, a title tilt was not even a figment of the Irons' imagination. Now, it's an undeniable reality. The club seems to have caught lightning in a bottle. Their unlikely title tilt appears to be following a script, featuring late wins and comebacks, while players like Janik Haberer and Kevin Behrens hit the form of their life. "The madness continues," summarized Fischer.

Playing the match with special kits using the self-proclaimed motto "on fire," Leipzig made clear they've embraced their challenge for the Meisterschale, while Union have steadfastly remained modest about their championship chances.

Union ride their luck, display magic touch

After an even start to the game, Benjamin Henrichs, playing as an inverted wing-back, cut onto his stronger right to smash in the long-range opener in the 24th minute. It was a moment of individual class and quality that left Union rattled, as they fluffed their lines during a free kick routine just minutes later.

But one hallmark of their unlikely title tilt this season is they can never be written off. While Leipzig were missing their two most creative players in injured pair Christopher Nkunku and Dani Olmo, it had been Union who were sorely lacking a creative spark going forward. That was until Janik Haberer smashed in the sweetest of strikes right in front of the 4,500 traveling fans just past the hour mark.

The Union magic has touched yet another player, another addition to the growing number of canny signings out of which Urs Fischer has teased the maximum level of talent. At his previous club, Freiburg, Haberer amassed 12 goals in 158 Bundesliga appearances. Since joining Union on a free transfer in the summer, he's notched up five in 18 appearances.

Simakan's moment of madness

If it was Haberer's brilliance that earned Union parity, it was Mohamed Simakan's brainlessness that handed them the lead. As the ball bounced scruffily around the area, the French defender leant in to it with his arm, giving Robin Knoche the chance to fire home from the spot. Union has missed four of their five Bundesliga penalties this season, but luck was simply on their side in Leipzig.

That was ever more apparent when Yussuf Poulsen's equalizer was ruled out for an apparent offside, courtesy of a recent rule change. Last season the goal would have stood; this season, it seems everything has changed in Union's favor.

Union clung on in the closing stages to seal another famous victory in an unforgettable season that sees them sit a point behind Bayern Munich, and six ahead of Saturday's opponents in fifth, with 20 games played. After beating their top four rivals, they are bona fide title challengers to the record champions and face Ajax in the Europa League in midweek.

It's a set of circumstances nobody would dare to dream up just a few months ago. But for Union Berlin, the dream has turned into a reality.

Edited by: Matthew Pearson